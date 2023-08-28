How to Solve Jaheira’s Hideout Pin Slot Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The relationships you develop with your companions can lead to many unique storylines, furthering your knowledge of various characters and unlocking rewards. But, as you may expect, you’ll run into many roadblocks along the way, whether it be a formidable boss or a complex riddle. In this guide, we’ll help you solve the Pin Slot puzzle in Jaheira’s Hideout to expand your inventory with more valuable loot.

Where to Start Jaheira’s Hideout Pin Slot Puzzle in BG3

You can find the Pin Slot puzzle in Jaheira’s Study at Elerrathin’s Home during Act 3. If you have this particular character in your party, you’ll have an easy time accessing this place and immediately trigger a cutscene with her family.

The interaction for the Pin Slot will be at the coordinates ‘X: -223, -35’ on the right side of a table.

You’ll roll a Perception check while there, but if you happen to fail it, you can still select it regardless. However, players must insert an item to solve the rest of the puzzle successfully.

Where to Find Item for Jaheira’s Hideout Pin Slot Puzzle in BG3 (& How to Use It)

To find the object for the Pin Slot puzzle, you must speak to Tate on the second floor of Elerrathin’s Home. It may be easier to have Jaheira in your party, given that Tate will quickly give the item in question after she speaks to him. Nevertheless, players can still get by without her if they want to increase the challenge.

Tate will give you the Harp-Shaped Pin that can be used as a key to Jaheira’s Hideout. Thus, you can return to the Pin Slot in the Study to insert the item, producing the hidden entrance. Those who have Jaheira in their group will avoid traps inside the area, and she will warn you of any upcoming dangers.

The primary location you want to head toward will be at the coordinates ‘X: -1562, Y: 980,’ as there will be some loot for you to collect. Players must open the bookcase with their Thieves’ Tool or through a key hidden in the Loose Planks nearby (to the right.) If you fail to disarm for the key, it won’t do much damage, and you can continue to interact with it after the explosion.

Once inside, you can open the Opulent Chest to gain the weapons, Staff of Ram and the Belm, showcasing enhancements for the Scimitar and Quarterstaff. Players can also open the Display Case to grab Khalid’s Gift, an Amulet that offers the Aid Level 3 Abjuration spell and prevents Jaheira from the curse effect. Aside from these rewards, you can search the rest of the hideout to learn more about the character or speak to the animals for additional insight.

Hopefully, you have now solved the Pin Slot puzzle in Jaheira’s Hideout, and you can get more help during the challenging Act 3 with our saving Karlach guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.