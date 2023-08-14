How to Solve Endaira’s End Wind Chime Puzzle in Remnant 2

Gunfire Games’ dimension-hopping third-person shooter features plenty of head-scratching puzzles, but one that’s stumping many players takes place in Yaesha. More specifically, it’s Endaira’s End Wind Chime Puzzle, and, as is par for the course in a procedurally generated experience like Remnant 2, there’s a possibility that the puzzle may not spawn for you. Nevertheless, if you’re after the solution, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Complete Endaira’s End Wind Chime Puzzle in Solo

Upon reaching Endaira’s End, you’ll be greeted with a tall 4-story structure. Each level has a small opening with a symbol to step on, and when you step on them, they each make a different chime sound. Unfortunately, the order in which you step on them is needed to solve this particular puzzle.

Thankfully, nearby you’ll find just what you need. On the right-hand side of the tower, there’s a place where you can drop down. Here, you’ll be able to duck under a gap in the wall and in this room you’ll find a book on an altar with the solution.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Gunfire Games

The order in which the symbols are shown on the page is the solution to the puzzle. You’ll know you’ve done it properly when you see little green flecks coming up from the bottom air vent. As long as you step on the symbols in the correct sequence, you’ll solve the Wind Chime Puzzle. As the game is procedurally-generated, however, the correct symbols in your book may appear differently to ours.

How to Complete Endaira’s End Wind Chime Puzzle in Co-Op

Interestingly, while the core concept of the puzzle is the same in co-op, it’s worth noting that both players will need to step on the correct symbols in the right order together. As a result, the page in co-op looks different to the one in solo.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Gunfire Games

The main difference is that there are two symbols for each step as opposed to just one. Both players need to step on each of the symbols to solve each step of the puzzle in co-op.

What Reward Do You Get for Solving Endaira’s End Wind Chime Puzzle in Solo and Co-Op?

Depending on whether you’re solving the puzzle in solo or in co-op, the rewards will be slightly different.

Solo Reward

Image Source: Twinfinite via Gunfire Games

Completing the puzzle in solo awards players with the Wind Hollow Circlet, which is a powerful ring that increases reload speed by 12 percent.

Co-Op Reward

Image Source: Twinfinite via Gunfire Games

In co-op, players can expect to receive the Band Band ring, which increases the Speed of Revival by 35 percent and increases Downed Health and Downed Movement Speed by 100 percent.

And with that, we conclude our guide on Endaira’s End Wind Chime Puzzle in Remnant 2. For more, here’s how to emote and what the best relics in the game are. Otherwise, why not take a gander at our related coverage down below before you leave.