In a a post-apocalyptic shooter with a big emphasis on co-op team play, knowing how to emote is surprisingly useful. Not only is it a quick way to communicate basic strategies to your team-mates, but it’s also a method of conveying how you feel in the moment. Thing is, emoting in Gunfire Games’ acclaimed sequel is a wee bit convoluted and the game never explains the mechanic. So, if you’re unsure how to emote in Remnant 2, worry not, as here’s everything you need to know.

How Do You Emote in Remnant 2 on Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

Emoting in Remnant 2 on Console Firstly, hold Down on the d-pad, and then with the right-stick, you’ll need to select either Emotes 1 or Emotes 2 at the bottom of the options wheel by pressing RB or R1. In the next options wheel simply select the Emote you want with the right-stick and press RB on Xbox or R1 on PS5 to initiate it.

How Do You Emote in Remnant 2 on PC

Emoting on PC is a little bit easier than on console, though if you’re unsure, simply follow these steps:

Firstly, hold the G button on your keyboard.

on your keyboard. Next, select one of the sets at the bottom: either Emotes 1 or Emotes 2.

Lastly, click on the one you’d like to perform.

All Emotes in Remnant 2

There are a range that you can perform in the game, and there’s a chance that more will be added in future DLC. Nevertheless, these are the available options that players have at their disposal right now:

Emotes 1

This Way

No

Wave

Laugh

Clap

Cheer

Beckon

Yes

Image Source: Twinfinite via Gunfire Games

Emotes 2

Praise the Gun

Confused

Fail

Exhausted

High Five

And, voila! That’s everything you need to know about how to emote in Remnant 2. For more, here’s an explainer for grey health and the best relics in the game. Otherwise, go ahead and take a peek at our further coverage down below to help give you the edge.