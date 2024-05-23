Full List of 2024 McDonalds Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh Happy Meal Toys & Prices

Mcdonald’s continues to be an amazing purveyor of collectible items for customers to enjoy along with a delicious burger meal. Now, after making its rounds in Europe and Asia a few weeks ago, McDonald’s partnership with Sanrio is finally coming stateside with its virally popular Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration, featuring unique character plush toys found inside Happy Meals. If you’re wondering what to expect, here’s our handy guide to the full list of 2024 McDonalds Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh Happy Meal toys and prices.

Recommended Videos

The McDonalds Hello Kitty and Friends x Yu-Gi-Oh! Collab Event, Explained (& When Does it Start?)

Image Source: McDonald’s

McDonald’s has been going full steam ahead the past few months with its “WcDonalds” anime initiative campaign, continuing to develop its own mini-universe with special promotions and collaborative events. Given McDonald’s huge popularity in Japan and its appearance in various anime series, it was only natural (and quite clever) for them to do so.

Promotional materials (as seen above) for the McDonald’s Hello Kitty and Friends x Yu-Gi-Oh! collaboration event started rolling out this week, and most importantly it gives customers a sneak peek at the ridiculously adorable plush toys that will be packed inside Happy Meals at all participating US locations.

It looks like there will be 10 toys in all to collect, and among them is Cinnamoroll dressed as the Blue Eyes White Dragon, My Melody as Dark Magician Girl, Kuromi as Slifer the Sky Dragon, and more. Each of them comes in their own collectible box as well, so if you’d prefer to keep them sealed they’re just as decorative that way.

As for when McDonald’s will start offering these toys in Happy Meals, information released so far only points to a debut sometime this summer. When the launch approaches, advertisements will surely ramp up and feature that chosen date, and we’ll update this information ASAP as soon as we know more.

Prices of McDonald’s Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh! Happy Meal Toys, Listed

Below we’ve listed each of the Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh! Happy Meal toys that can be collected as part of the US-based collaboration event. Alongside, we’ve provided average prices for each of these toys, which can also be found for sale via eBay thanks to the event’s stint in Europe and Asia. While these prices reflect toys sold individually, some sellers are offering them in bundles as well.

Be advised that these prices (all in USD) are subject to fluctuation, particularly as the event rolls out across the US and the supply increases. Also, remember to use proper judgment before going forward on any purchase for high-demand collectibles.

Toy Name Price (USD) Hello Kitty x Dark Magician 13.99 Cinnamoroll x Blue Eyes White Dragon 15.00 My Melody x Dark Magician Girl 9.43 KeroKeroKeroppi x Kuriboh 8.77 Pompompurin x Exodia the Forbidden One 17.55 Bad Badtz-Maru x Red Eyes Black Dragon 7.99 TuxedoSam x Obelisk the Tormentor 9.50 Kuromi x Slifter the Sky Dragon 11.99 Chococat x The Winged Dragon of Ra 8.88 Pocchaco x Time Wizard 15.99

That concludes our guide to the McDonald’s 2024 Sanrio x Yu-Gi-Oh collaboration Happy Meal toys and prices. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which of these toys you hope to get most from your Happy Meal(s).

Be sure to check out all of our coverage for McDonald’s ongoing anime initiative campaign, such as the 2023 Pokemon TCG Card event and their prices.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more