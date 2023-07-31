Full List of McDonalds 2023 Pokemon TCG Cards & Prices in Happy Meal Packs

McDonald’s Pokemon promotional events have continued to be an excellent resource for cards, allowing fans to expand their collection further. The latest exclusives will usher in a new set for the community, including fan favorites and beloved ninth-generational creatures. So, if you want to know what to expect for McDonald’s Happy Meal Pokemon TCG event, we’ll show the complete list of cards and prices.

McDonalds 2023 Pokemon TCG Event, Explained

According to PokeBeach, the set showcases 15 cards, and each Happy Meal will provide you with four promo cards with one holo included. To see a complete overview, here’s a full list of items and their common prices on second-hand marketplaces (PriceCharting and eBay):

Pokemon Cards Prices (USD) Sprigatito 1.79 Fuecoco 1.99 Quaxly 1.50 Cetoddle .38 Cetitan 1.27 Pikachu 3.29 Pawmi 1.43 Kilowattrel .03 Flittle .99 Sandaconda .02 Klawf .99 Blissey 1.35 Tandemaus 1.23 Cyclizar 1.99 Kirlia 11.50

Keep in mind that prices can fluctuate over time, so you may see an increase or decrease in value in the near future.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via PokeBeach

Each card comes from the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet series except for Pikachu, which derives from the Paldea Evolved collection. The set features six holos: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Cetitan, Pikachu, and Klawf. A new foil border design will also be a part of this McDonald’s series, as well as the standard confetti holofoil artwork.

When Are the McDonalds 2023 Pokemon Cards Available?

PokeBeach indicates that the 2023 McDonalds Pokemon TCG event will likely start sometime in August, but there isn’t an official date as of yet. UK fans can anticipate a release on Aug. 23rd, and the set is already available in Germany and Austria.

Like past promotions, the Happy Meal will include a booster pack and toy with the cards. The items will also be associated with the Match and Battle series, showcasing a revamped design of the previous edition.

Now that you know about the McDonalds 2023 Pokemon TCG event, you can check out our feature on game mechanics that need to return in Generation 10. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Pokemon content.