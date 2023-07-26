Remnant 2 Grey Health Explained

There are tons of little systems and intricacies in Remnant 2 that may be hard for players to wrap their heads around, especially since the game doesn’t always do a great job of explaining everything. That’s where we come in, so here’s what you need to know about Remnant 2’s grey health bar mechanic.

What Is Grey Health in Remnant 2?

Whenever you take damage in Remnant 2, you might have noticed that part of your health bar turns grey. As you take damage, some of your health goes away, but some of it turns grey, and what this means is that you’ll be able to regenerate that amount of health over time as long as you don’t take any additional damage or incur any negative status effects.

So essentially, the grey part of your health bar will fill back up if you’re careful after taking damage. This can help you save healing items in the long run, and may also save you in tricky combat situations.

How to Increase Grey Health

While the grey health mechanic won’t necessarily save you in every sticky situation, you can still improve it slightly to make it a bit more useful. There are accessories and other items in the game that can improve its regeneration rate, such as the Dread Font ring that increases the regen rate.

That’s all you need to know about how grey health works in Remnant 2. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.