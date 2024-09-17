When your subjects are enemies, their overall production and happiness will be affected, leading to unfortunate moments like assassinations. Luckily, there are a few ways to prevent that. Here’s how to remove the enemy tag in Elder Scrolls Castles.

How to Stop Your Subjects From Being Enemies in Elder Scrolls Castles

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here’s how to remove the Enemy tag in Elder Scrolls Castles:

Marry Them

Make Them Battle Together

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

The first way to remove the enemies tag in Elder Scrolls castles is by marrying two subjects together. Once they have completed the wedding process, the game automatically removes the enemy tag from both subject cards. In addition, you can marry two subjects with the enemy tab even if they have another lover. Just be sure to marry them before you tell them to have babies; otherwise, you’ll create unwanted drama.

However, there is no way to divorce subjects, which means that marriage truly means until death do them part, so make sure getting rid of the enemy tag by marrying them is worth it. Otherwise, a secondary way to remove an enemy tag is by becoming battle buddies!

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

However, you must assign them next to each other in the War Table or the Gauntlet for this process to remove the enemies tag in Elder Scrolls Castles. Once assigned to matching battle slots, you must perform 1 to 3 battles to remove the enemies tab. For instance, removing the enemies tab between my subjects, Never-Cold and Davilia Beleth, took two battles. To simplify this process, you can keep battling on Quest #1 to avoid losing health or items.

Now that you know how to remove the enemy tag in Elder Scrolls Castles, you’ll run the smoothest dynasty where all your subjects love each other! Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like How to Get a New Ruler, so you can change yours if they don’t have the best traits.

