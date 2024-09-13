Image Credit: Bethesda
How to get a new ruler in Elder Scrolls castles
Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite
How to Get a New Ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles

Here's how to get a new ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles if you don't like your current one!
Matthew Kevin Mitchell
|

Published: Sep 13, 2024 04:58 pm

The traits of your ruler will dictate how your subjects will behave. Unfortunately, if you’re unhappy with your ruler, there isn’t an easy way to get rid of them. However, there are several steps you can take to remove them from the throne prematurely. Here’s how to get a new ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles.

How to Get Rid of Ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Here’s how to get a new ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles:

  1. Make Rulings Against Devious subjects
  2. Make Subjects Cheat on each other

Make Rulings Against Devious Subjects

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Devious subjects are prone to assassination, so the best way to get a new ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles is to keep ruling against them until they get angry enough to assassinate your ruler. Pair that with our second method, make subjects cheat on each other, and soon enough, your current ruler will be removed from the throne, allowing you to assign a new one.

Make Subjects Cheat on Each Other

Image Source: Bethesda Game Studios via Twinfinite

Regardless of a subject’s traits, no one likes to be cheated on, and it is a surefire way to piss them off enough to do something about it. When a subject is cheated on, they will complain to your current ruler about it. When they do this, rule against them to lower their happiness. You can view a subject’s lover by looking at their card and then flipping it over.

After a few times of being cheated on and being ruled against, they will eventually get fed up and kill your ruler, the cheating spouse, and the lover. Just like with making rulings against devious subjects, if someone cheats on a subject with the Devious trait, they are more prone to assassinate all those they are unhappy with, increasing your chances of getting rid of your ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles.

Now that you know how to get a new ruler in Elder Scrolls Castles, you can assign a new ruler with better traits to help improve your dynasty! Check out our Elder Scrolls Castles hub for more guides like our Traits Tier List, which explains the best traits for your ruler and subjects!

