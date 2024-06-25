Whether you are looking to reach the Hinterlands Site of Grace, the Scaduview region, or Marika’s statue to use the O Mother gesture, you must first know how to reach Shadow Keep, Back Gate in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. From there only, you can progress in the said areas, reach specific boss locations, complete NPC questlines, and so on.

How to Reach Shadow Keep Back Gate in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

In Elden Ring, you can reach the Shadow Keep, Back Gate, through the Church District and the Storehouse, Loft Site of Grace.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

First of all, teleport to the Church District Entrance Site of Grace and follow the path shown in the above screenshot to reach the hole in the roof leading to the church’s first floor.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Drop down the ceiling, keep moving straight, and take the second path on the left side, leading to a lift that takes you to the Storehouse, Back Section Site of Grace.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

From there, take the ladder near the Site of Grace to reach the location leading to the Storehouse Loft area.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

Once you reach the upper floor, turn right and take the stairs. When you see the bookshelves, turn right and then left.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You will find a hole in the wall that you can take and follow to reach the Storehouse, Loft Site of Grace.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

After that, take the lift to the right site and keep following the main path. You will arrive at the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace.

That is everything you need to know about how to reach Shadow Keep Back Gate Site of Grace in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. For more on the game, make sure to check out how to get Sword of Night katana, how to complete Igon’s quest, how to defeat Furnace Golems, and how to get Rakshasa’s Great Katana.

