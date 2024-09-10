Wondering how to play The Elder Scrolls Castles on PC? This new mobile management game based on Bethesda’s beloved fantasy series has just launched on handheld devices, but PC players are left curious as to when they can access the game. Let’s take a look at the situation.

Can You Play The Elder Scrolls Castles on PC?

At the time of writing, there is no official way to play The Elder Scrolls Castles on PC. The game is only available on iOS and Android devices for now, meaning PC users can’t just download it from the game’s website.

Of course, eagle-eyed PC players may be able to download an APK of the game online, leading to it being playable this way. However, note that it won’t be a native version and may not run properly, or it may contain glitches that aren’t present in the mobile editions.

Will The Elder Scrolls Castles Ever Release on PC?

However, none of this is to say that The Elder Scrolls Castles will never be accessible to PC players. All you have to do is look at the game’s Fallout-based sibling, Fallout Shelter. This will give us an idea of what may happen in the future.

Initially, Fallout Shelter released for mobile devices in 2015, before arriving on Steam two years later. If we follow this roadmap, we could potentially expect a PC port of The Elder Scrolls Castles in 2026. Since the game’s reveal trailer explicitly states that Fallout Shelter was a big inspiration, it would make plenty of sense.

As such, you’ll need to sit and wait for quite a while before being able to access The Elder Scrolls Castles on PC – at least, via a native port.

