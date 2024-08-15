The Elder Scrolls: Castles Release Time Countdown & How to Pre-Register

Wondering how to pre-register for The Elder Scrolls: Castles? This new mobile game based on Bethesda’s beloved fantasy RPG series allows you to create your own kingdom, ruling over its inhabitants just like Fallout Shelter. We now know exactly how to pre-register and when the game drops, so let’s get into it.

The Elder Scrolls: Castles Pre-Registration Instructions

So far, iOS users can pre-register for The Elder Scrolls: Castles by following this link. It’ll take you to the game’s App Store page, where the option exists to pre-order it. This way, as soon as the game goes live, it’ll automatically start downloading onto your mobile device.

Of course, this isn’t technically the same as pre-registering to get early access to the game. Instead, signing up via that link will just ensure you get notified on release day, and so you don’t have to go searching for it yourself. Android users can use this link to do the same on their device.

There’s also no news on any pre-registration rewards yet, including community rewards once they reach fixed target numbers. We’ll have to wait and see whether they emerge, but this is quite common for mobile game launches.

Image Source: Bethesda

When Is The Elder Scrolls: Castles Release Time?

The Elder Scrolls: Castles will release on September 10, 2024.

So far, there is no confirmed release time on September 10. That said, it’ll likely be midnight in your local time, depending on which time zone your device is configured to. There’s every chance that Bethesda will share more specific launch time details closer to release. As such, we’d recommend you check out the Elder Scrolls: Castles X page, for all of the latest updates as they arrive.

🎺Your highness! We bring news!



Select your fanciest tapestries and don your finest regalia. The Elder Scrolls: Castles is launching globally on the 10th of September!https://t.co/cbdFMqvPLK pic.twitter.com/kzaJEXkjfU — The Elder Scrolls: Castles (@tescastles) August 15, 2024

The game is billed as a ‘spiritual successor’ to Fallout Shelter, taking that game’s base-building mechanics and transposing them to the Elder Scrolls universe. You’ll listen to requests from citizens to determine whether to help or not, customize your castle, and assign workers to your homestead. These all have impacts on your approval rating – and if that gets too low, you could be overthrown.

