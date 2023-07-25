How to Open Great Sewers Safe in Remnant 2

Finding a safe in Remnant 2 is an instant rush as you wonder how to find the code needed to open it. More often than not, you have to do a few different things to have the code revealed to you. However, there’s also a chance it is hidden in the environment. If you have come across the Great Sewers safe, we know how to open it.

Please note that we don’t know whether this safe code is randomized. The safe code in Morrow Parish isn’t, so it’s possible this isn’t either, but it is hard to say for sure without finding it again.

Great Sewers Safe Code

You’ll (potentially) find the Great Sewers area in the Dran area of Losomn. As the areas in Remnant 2 are randomized, you might need to reroll Losomn in Adventure Mode a few times to find it. Once you find the Great Sewers, look for a small side room with this hidden opening you can crouch through. You’ll find the safe in the middle of the room.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

For us, the code was 5813. If this code doesn’t work for you, we’ll show you how to find it.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

Upon opening the safe, you will find the Rusted Heirloom ring.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

How to Find Great Sewers Safe Code

The 3214 on the ground next to the safe is a red herring and isn’t the answer. However, the nearby light does reveal that the real code is shown by whatever numbers have a special luminescence. You now have to scour every inch of the area, looking for shining numbers using your flashlight. The position of the number that shines is the position it will be on the code.

For instance, this is how we knew the last number was 3.

Image Source: Gunfire Games via Twinfinite

If the code is randomized, the lit-up numbers will be in different places, so you’ll have to figure it out yourself.

With any luck, it isn’t random and our Great Sewers Safe code worked. If not, you at least have all the important knowledge to find the right answer. For more Remnant 2 guides, be sure to look over our links below.