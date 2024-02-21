How to make Plane in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is the latest Neal.fun Games title to release, taking the internet by storm. This sandbox title involves players pairing two elements together to create an outcome, which can then be used in further recipes to discover even more amusing and hilarious results. If you’re wondering how to make a Plane in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Plane, Explained

To make a Plane in Infinite Craft, players will need to combine the elements of Flying and Bird. However, to obtain these two key components, you will need to follow specific crafting recipes that progress with a combination of several key fusions. Luckily, unlike many other components, which have different crafting recipes, both Bird and Flying can be acquired through one singular route.

If you find yourself stuck during this process, then feel free to refer to our instructions below, which cover the process from start to finish. We’ve outlined the entire crafting process for making a Plane in Infinite Craft as if you were beginning a fresh game, with only the elements of Wind, Earth, Fire, and Water available.

Plane Crafting Process in Infinite Craft

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Water = Ocean

Earth + Ocean = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Continent + Mountain = Asia

Earth + Asia = China

China + Wind = Kite

Kite + Wind = Flying

Kite + Flying = Bird

Now that you’ve successfully created both Bird and Flying, you can fuse them to create a Plane. After acquiring Plane, you will be able to use it in further recipes by combining it with other elements to discover various results. Here are a few examples that were crafted by pairing Plane with other random elements.

Plane + Fire = Crash

Plane + Earth = Landing

Plane + Steam = Train

Plane + Jungle = Airplane

Plane + Book = Pilot

Plane + Island = Airport

Plane + God = Zeus

Plane + Amazon Prime = Amazon Prime Air

Plane + Planet = Satelite

Plane + UFO = Venus

Plane + Moon = Lunar Lander

Plane + Desert = Mirage

That’s it for how to craft a Plane in Infinite Craft. For more helpful guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics that can assist you with your Infinite Craft creations, such as how to make a Cat, or Luffy from One Piece.