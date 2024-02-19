Infinite Craft is the latest title by Neal.fun, bringing a browser-based sandbox game in which players can combine elements to create new outcomes. These outcomes can be almost anything and everything you can think of. If you’re looking to make Metal in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Metal in Infinite Craft, Explained

Among the endless elements that can be created in Infinite Craft, Metal is a key element that can be made and then further used in various recipes. To make Metal in Infinite Craft, you will need to create the two key components of Steel, as fusing two of these elements will result in the discovery of Metal. However, to create Steel, you will need to follow quite a lengthy crafting recipe which involves fusing many different elements throughout the process,

If you need some extra help with this crafting process, we’ve outlined everything below from start to finish within a new game. This means that to begin, you’ll only be able to utilize the elements of Wind, Earth, Water, and Fire, so feel free to refer to our instructions below if you get stuck at any point.

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Tree + Forest = Wood

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Wind = Kite

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Kite = Engine

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Fire + Cloud = Lightning

Steam + Lightning = Electricity

Wind + Plant = Danelion

Wind + Earth = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Dandelion + Planet = Sun

Electricity + Sun = Solar Panel

Wind + Solar Panel = Windmill

Fire + Windmill = Energy

Energy + Engine = Car

Tree + Fire = Ash

Car + Ash = Rust

Rust + Rust = Iron

Iron + Iron = Steel

Steel + Steel = Metal

That’s it for how to craft Metal in Infinite Craft. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of topics that can assist you in discovering more Infinite Craft elements, such as how to make Pokemon or Sans.