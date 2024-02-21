Infinite Craft is the latest Neal.fun Games title, providing a browser-based sandbox experience in which players combine two elements to create an outcome. These outcomes can be anything from materials, technology, and even food. If you’re wondering how to make Apple in Infinite Craft, we’ve got you covered, so follow along below.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Apple, Explained

To make Apple in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Fruit and Adam. However, to uncover each of these key components, you will need to follow some crafting recipes that involve a process of fusing many different elements along the way. Finally, you will then be able to combine Fruit and Adam to make Apple.

However, because these crafting recipes involve many different elements that must be fused throughout the process, it’s easy to get a little stuck or lost along the way. For this reason, we’ve mapped out the entire process in a step-by-step method below, beginning as if you were starting a fresh game with only the elements of Earth, Fire, Water, and Wind.

How to Make Fruit in Infinite Craft

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Tree+ Sun = Fruit

How to Make Adam in Infinite Craft

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Mud = Adam

Now that you have Adam and Fruit, you can fuse them to discover the element of Apple. Apple can then be used further in various crafting recipes to uncover plenty more outcomes. Here are a few that we have discovered through pairing random elements with Apple.

Apple + Lake = Pineapple

Apple + Steam = Pie

Apple + Fire = Cider

Apple + Village = Orchid

Apple + Sun = Apple Pie

Apple + Battery = iPhone

Apple + Monster = Cyclops

Apple + White = Snow White

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Apple in Infinite Craft. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have many more topics to help you with your crafting adventures, such as how to make a cat, plane, or even Pokemon!