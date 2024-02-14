How to Make a Planet in Infinite Craft

Thanks to Neal.Fun’s creation, you can have the solar system in the palm of your hand. However, you’ll first need to make a Planet in order to build this in Infinite Craft, and we’re here to explain what elements are required.

Infinite Craft Planet Recipe

Fortunately, it only takes a few steps to create a Planet in Infinite Craft using the following ingredients:

Earth + Wind = Dust Earth + Dust = Planet

Earth is already a part of your start-up kit, so it shouldn’t take too long to create an entire solar system. But if you need to see an example of the recipe, take a look here:

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Now, you may be wondering what to do with the Planet since there are numerous ways to go. Given that we are located in the solar system, you may be inclined to establish one of your very own in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Space Crafting Combinations

Space Recipes Ingredients Sun Planet + Fire Eclipse Sun + Smoke Solar Eclipse Eclipse + Storm Moon Planet + Earth Star Planet + Planet Supernova Star + Sun Venus Planet + Fog Jupiter Cyclone + Planet Galaxy Star + Star Solar System Planet + Star Universe Solar System + Galaxy Multiverse Universe + Universe Black Hole Tornado + Star Worm Hole Black Hole + Black Hole Big Bang Multiverse + Black Hole

These are the ones I’ve found so far, but there are undoubtedly more to come. You may also find other ways to create these Planet recipes due to Infinite Craft’s many combinations. Thus, players can experiment with their own tools to establish a unique way of getting them.

I found it best to mix and match the most bizarre things since you never know what hilarious creations await you. Even these space recipes led me down a Greek mythology path, bringing in various gods of the universe.

There’s certainly more fun to be had with other combinations, including Humans and Japan. It all depends on how you shape your journey, and you may encounter ones that haven’t been discovered as of yet.

That does it for our guide on how to make a Planet in Infinite Craft. If you want to see more combinations, be sure to check out our compilation of Twinfinite’s First Discoveries.