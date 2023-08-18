How to Investigate the Selunite Resistance in Last Light Inn & Mason’s Guild in BG3

While players travel around the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3, they will dive deeper into the area’s history by uncovering many Selunite relics. These items can help you understand what happened to a mysterious faction that stood against the Sharrans a hundred years ago. So, if you want to embark on this historical journey, we’ll show you how to complete the Investigate the Selunite Resistance quest.

How to Start the Selunite Resistance in Baldur’s Gate 3

You can begin the quest by opening Potter’s Chest in the Ruined Battlefield. But, before you head out, you may want to equip a torch to withstand the darkness or speak to Isobel for light protection. Eventually, players will encounter a group of Meazels, who will use Shadow Teleport to split the team up. You can attack the opponents before entering battle mode to catch them off guard, causing them to delay their attacks.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

After you’ve taken down the enemies, you can unlock Potter’s Chest at the coordinates ‘X: 52, Y: 11’.

Players must use a Thieves’ Tool to open the chest, rewarding them with valuable gear and a mysterious note. You can read the piece of paper to learn more about Selunite Resistance, triggering the next phase of the quest.

How to Investigate the Last Light Inn in Baldur’s Gate 3

Based on the information you’ve received from the note, you must travel to the Last Light Inn Basement at the coordinates ‘X: 58, 144’:

You can use multiple entryways to explore this area, but it’s best to take the pathway on the left (a door that is blocked with crates) since it’s a much faster route. Players must also break down the cracked wall shortly after, triggering a battle with the Meenlock.

Once you’ve taken down the opponents, you can go to the statue on the wooden platform and read Halfred’s Note on the table (at the back of the location).

How to Investigate the Masons’ Guild in Baldur’s Gate 3

Before you go to the Masons’ Guild, you must ensure that you have enough protection to withstand the surrounding areas’ darkness, or else you will end up dying on the field. You can check out our how to lift the Shadow Curse guide to help you through this, allowing you to freely move around the location (the Blessing of Selune and Pixie Blessing protection worked best for me).

You will need to have lockpicking items or the Tower-Shaped Key from Mattis to access a locked destination within the guild. Players can also receive the key for free at the Last Light Inn if they helped Mattis in the game’s early stages. From there, you can go to the entrance of the Masons’ Guild at the coordinates ‘X: -105, Y:0’.

You’ll need to go deeper inside the structure and travel to the left side to uncover the Ornate Wooden Hatch (marked with a doorway waypoint).

After this, you must go to the back of the room (behind the elevator) to locate the Keyholed Herald. Players can roll a successful Perception check to trigger its appearance, and they must use a Thieves’ Tools to unlock it.

You can continue forward until you encounter a group of Shadow enemies who aren’t too difficult to take down. Then, players can go to the table at the center of the room to find the Mason’s Log at the coordinates ‘X: 108, Y: -742.’

You must read the log to complete the mission, and you can explore the area to gather some loot for your travels.

Now that you’ve finished the Investigate the Selunite Resistance quest, you can prepare for the next journey with our Investigate the Suspicious Toys guide. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below to view more Baldur’s Gate 3 content.