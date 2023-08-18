How to Complete Investigate the Suspicious Toys in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

While heading toward Baldur’s Gate, you may encounter Arfur Gregorio, who’s hiding a dangerous secret in his basement. Exploring this area will trigger the Investigate the Suspicious Toys side quest, where you must find the culprit of the exploding toys. This Baldur’s Gate 3 mission is quite lengthy and requires you to visit several locations.

BG3 Investigate the Suspicious Toys Quest Guide

You can start the Investigate the Suspicious Toys side quest by exploring the basement of Arfur’s house. If you detect Arfur’s thoughts when speaking with him in front of his home, he will give you a hint about the underground area.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

When exploring the basement, you must be careful with numerous firework traps in the room. I recommend using a unit with a high Perception to help you notice the wires that can set off the traps. Luckily, you can jump past these obstacles and reach the working space in the southeast part of the room.

You must unlock the Heavy Chest on the left side of the desk by passing a Dexterity Check. Inside, you will discover some gold and a Blackmail Letter that you must read.

Your next objective is to head to the Requisitioned Barn northwest of Arfur’s Mansion. You must convince Manip Nestor to let you examine the donations by passing a Persuasion Check. Once the Flaming Fist agrees, you can locate a box full of teddy bears on the north side of the barn (X:82 Y:-108).

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The toys will make a noise when you approach the box, and if you pass an Investigation Check, you will get the option to disarm the trap. Regardless of your success in disabling the explosive, you must speak with Manip Nestor again to tell him about the dangerous toys.

Afterward, you will be tasked to locate Arfur in Sharess’ Caress in Wyrm’s Crossing. He will be watching Queen Rhol dancing on the stage inside the southernmost room in the building (X: 25 Y:74). You must confront the man and gain information about the source of the explosives.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Since Arfur is a coward, it doesn’t require a lot of intimidation to make him spill out his secrets. He will tell you a secret password you can use to gain access to the hidden explosive store.

Your next destination is an inconspicuous building south of the Sorcerous Sundries in the Lower City (X:2 Y:-123). You must give the password to one of the people inside Felogyr’s Fireworks, and you will gain access to the second floor. Here, you can buy a Smokepowder Bomb for 60 gold from Clerk Tamara.

Image Credit: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, the only way to complete the mission is to kill everyone inside the building. The people running Felogyr’s Fireworks are actively working with Gortash, and it is unlikely that they will stop working on their dangerous business.

Now that you’ve completed the Investigate the Suspicious Toys side quest, you can check other Baldur’s Gate 3 guides on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our best companions article if you want to know which characters to keep in your team.