How to Hide Version Number in Baldur’s Gate 3

Modern video games get patches and updates all the time, and Baldur’s Gate 3 has received no small number of patches even in the week leading up to its official release. It’s nice to know which version of the game you’re on, but when the game insists on putting that information in your face all the time, it can be a little immersion-breaking. Here’s how to hide the version number in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Can You Hide the Version Number in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, it is indeed possible to hide the version or update number on your screen in Baldur’s Gate 3, but there’s one big caveat. In order to hide it, you have to hit the F10 key, which also hides all UI elements onscreen.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, this is the only way to hide the version number in the game and it’s definitely not ideal, especially for a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 where the UI is incredibly important for giving you key info during combat. We recommend hiding the UI when you’re just out exploring the open-world, but toggle it back on by hitting F10 again when you’re in combat.

Hiding the UI makes the game feel more immersive, but again, that’s not very useful for a game as rich and dense as this one.

That's all you need to know about hiding the version number in Baldur's Gate 3.