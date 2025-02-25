To keep the lights on in Two Point Museum, you’ll need to attract visitors and make as much money as possible. You can try to rely on loans, but as in real life, the repayment isn’t nearly as fun. There are a few good ways to keep the cash flowing, so we’ll run you through how to get visitors to spend money in Two Point Museum.

Getting Museum Visitors to Spend More Money in Two Point Museum

Visitors will pay to get into your museum, but there are ways to squeeze even more dollars out by utilizing a few different mechanics.

Gift Shop

Never underestimate a visitor’s urge to spend even more money. The placement of the gift shop is just as important as size and stock. Moving the gift shop near the best exhibits and placing it in the heaviest flow of foot traffic means visitors won’t have any choice but to stop in and shop.

It’s also idea to include all possible themes as this adds variety (as long as you are okay seeing a child in a ghost onesie at the aquarium). Also, provide numerous check-outs and assistants to keep stock topped up. Sometimes, assistants won’t prioritize restocking the shelves, but a drag and drop of staff to the empty shelves will fix that.

One-Way Archways and Doors

If you want to direct visitors to a specific area but they aren’t getting the hint, consider making doors or regular archways one-way. This can funnel visitors towards your best buzz-generating rooms and exhibits, which in turn, will help you earn more tips.

It might mean rearranging the exhibits and rooms, but there is no point in having maxed-out buzz and knowledge if no one is there to see it. No exposure means zero tips, and tips make up a large amount of income for your museum, so do what you can to leverage this as much as possible.

Tours

Speaking of tips, when the option is unlocked, tours are a great way to show visitors your exhibits. The better the attractions, the better the tips at the end. Tours are all about flow and foot traffic. If no one is venturing into a section of the museum, fix that before setting up a tour and play around with the exhibits chosen to be on the tour route.

Sometimes, multiple exhibits only give a 3-star rating, but one exhibit will be a 4-star all on its own. Tours can be frustrating but extremely lucrative when you get them right, so take the time to master this mechanic and reap the rewards.

Prices

It isn’t everyone’s first thought to increase prices. You might worry about negative impacts from visitors and possibly doing more harm than good. However, the game isn’t overly sensitive to a couple of dollars here and there. A good place to start after kicking off your museum is with the gift shop.

Visitors do not react well if you increase ticket prices too much, but adjusting the price of items in the gift shop doesn’t seem to bother them too much once they are in. Adding 20 or 30 dollars here and there can make a world of difference to keeping the museum in the green and out of the red for another month. Another area to increase prices is the vending machines. Visitors tend to queue up whether a soda is $5 or $9, so don’t be afraid to adjust the slider and keep going if the machines are still in high demand.

Staff

Be sure to keep an eye on what staff are doing and remember that even if you have to fire multiple people to keep costs down, you can always rehire. If you have multiple Experts who say they are “Available”, it stands to reason that you can lose someone. However, if you have put time and money into training a member of staff, it’s probably worth keeping them on board as you’ll probably have to spend even more money retraining someone else in the future.

Don’t lose money by repeating the same training again and again. Be sure to prioritize firing those with negative traits first. Try not to lose a staff member who is good with tours or increases happiness, as they can make you more money in the long run.

A key component to making money in Two Point Museum is playing around with each museum’s layout and features, but these are some good starting points to make your museum a success.

