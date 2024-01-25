How to Get & Use Circuit Board in Palworld

Once you read the end-game in Palworld, your base will turn into a factory containing various high technologies. To create these structures and machines, you will need to craft Circuit Boards, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can get and use this item.

Palworld Crafting Circuit Board Guide

You can unlock Circuit Board’s recipe once you reach level 35. Unlike Nails, you can only craft this item using Production Assembly Lines, which you unlock at level 28. To make one Circuit Board you will need four Pure Quartz and two Polymer.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Pure Quartz can only be found in the Astral Mountains on the north side of the map. You can either mine the deposits yourself or build a second base and order your Pals to harvest the mineral.

On the other hand, you can craft Polymer once you reach level 33. You will need to process two High-Quality Pal Oils, which you can get by defeating or capturing certain Pals.

How to Use Circuit Board in Palworld

Circuit Board is required to create various machines and weapons. Here is the list:

Production Assembly Line II

Sphere Assembly Line II

Weapon Assembly Line II

Electric Cooler

Electric Furnace

Electric Heater

Electric Kitchen

Electric Medicine Workbench

Electric Pylon

Refrigerator

Large Ceiling Lamp

Large Mounted Lamp

Jetragon’s Missile Launcher

Mounted Missile Launcher

Out of all the items on the list, you should prioritize building Production Assembly Line II, Sphere Assembly Line II, and Weapon Assembly Line II. These are the upgraded versions of the original Assembly Line, and they allow you to craft items at a faster rate.

You may also consider building a Mounted Missile Launcher, which can protect your base from raids. I recommend crafting Jetragon’s Missile Launcher if you manage to capture this legendary beast.

That covers everything you need to know about how to get and use Circuit Boards. For more Palworld content, you can check out our post on the best handiwork Pals you need to have in your base.