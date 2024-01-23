Palworld is a survival/crafting game, which means that you’ll need better materials and resources as you progress. You could, of course, just stick with the basics, but where’s the fun in that? Here’s how to get Pure Quartz in Palworld.

Palworld Pure Quartz Location

Image Source: Pocketpair

Pure Quartz is one of the tougher resources to get in Palworld because of where it’s located. It can be mined from the ores in the Astral Mountains biome, which is basically the snowy biome. This means that you’ll freeze to death once you step in there, unless you have the necessary gear to keep you warm.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Once you step into the Astral Mountains, simply look for the greyish-black ore nodes on the ground. Start hacking away at it with your pickaxe, and the Pure Quartz will automatically get added to your inventory.

Pure Quartz can also be obtained as a drop from Astegon and Jetragon, so take them down when you see them, but it’s probably easier to just mine it yourself.

How to Farm Pure Quartz

Of course, it’s also possible to put your Pals to work and get them to mine for you instead. To do this, you’ll first need two Pals with the following attributes:

Mining Work Sustainability

Transportation Work Sustainability

Then, build a base near a Pure Quartz deposit, and your Pals will get to work and start mining for you. Just make sure to check back from time to time to make sure everything’s running smoothly.

How to Use Pure Quartz

Pure Quartz is a crafting material that’s required for making the Circuit Board, which can be crafted with the high precision crafting bench. So far, this is the only known recipe for Pure Quartz, but there’ll likely be more to come as the game receives further updates.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Pure Quartz in Palworld. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.