How to Get & Use Cement in Palworld

In Palworld, you will gather and craft various materials that you need to survive on Palpagos Island. One of the items you’ll be making is Cement, and in this guide, we’ll explain how you can get and use this resource.

How to Get Cement in Palworld

You can get Cement by unlocking its recipe on the Technology skill tree once you reach level 19. Like Nails, you can only craft this material using a High Quality Workbench. In order to make one Cement, you must have these materials in your inventory:

Stone x50

Bone x1

Pal Fluid x1

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Stone is the easiest resource to find since you can pick it up from the ground while exploring the world. You can also get an unlimited amount of Stone from the Stone Pit on your base.

Bone is slightly harder to obtain since you can only get it by beating or capturing certain Pals. Here is the list of Pals that drop this material:

Vixy

Rushoar

Loupmoon

Gorirat

Verdash

Vanwyrm

Vanwyrm Cryst

Anubis

Bushi

Cawgnito

Maraith

Lastly, you can obtain Pal Fluid by killing or capturing Water-type Pals. They usually hang out near a source of water and have a blue color. For new players, I recommend hunting Teafant, Fuack, and Pengullet.

How to Use Cement in Palworld

Cement is an important resource since it is used to build various vital tools and structures. Here is the list:

Hyper Sphere

Legendary Sphere

Ultra Sphere

High Quality Hot Spring

Improved Furnace

Defensive Wall

Metal Defensive Wall

Iron Gate

Stone Gate

Mounted Machine Gun

Mounted Missile Launcher

Flower Bed

Production Line Factory

I highly recommend you have an ample stock of Cement because you need it to craft the higher-tier Palspheres. This material is also used to build a Production Line Factory, which you need to create to level up your base.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get and use Cement. For more Palworld content, you can read our post on the eight wackiest Palworld breeding combinations.