How to Get & Use Nails in Palworld

You must build a lot of tools and structures while trying to survive on Palpagos Island in Palworld. One of the most vital materials you must have is Nails, which can be hard to find when you are a new player.

How to Make Nails in Palworld

You can unlock the Nail recipe from the Technology skill tree for one Technology Point after reaching level 10. To make one nail, you will need one Ingot, which you can obtain by processing Ores at the Furnace.

Like the Nail recipe, you can unlock the Primitive Furnace by reaching level 10, and it requires 20 Wood, 50 Stone, and three Flame Organs. On the other hand, you can obtain Ores by mining Ore deposits using a Pickaxe.

You must assign a Fire-type Pal to turn Ores into Ingot at the Primitive Furnace. Since some Pals can get lazy and refuse to complete the task, I recommend having two Pals with a Kindling trait to ensure you obtain your Ingot. Once you have your Ingots, you can craft them into Nails at a Workstation.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

If you find that your crafting speed is too slow, you can get the help of Pals with a Handycraft trait. Here are some Pals you can capture in the game:

Cattiva

Lamball

Lifmunk

Fuack

Tanzee

Sparkit

Penking

Pengullet

Daedream

Depresso

Gobfin

Flopie

How to Use Nails in Palworld

You can use Nails to build various high-level tools and structures. Remember to have a ton of them at your base to allow you to craft these objects:

Antique Storage Set

Crossbow

Fine Bed

High-Quality Workbench

Large Toolbox

Medieval Medicine Workbench

Production Assembly Line

Sphere Workbench

Sphere Assembly Line

Weapon Workbench

Now that you know how to make Nails in Palworld, you can check related content on Twinfinite. You may also want to read our guide on how to get Wool, which is another important material.