Image Source: HoYoVerse

Achievements are likely not at the forefront of most players’ minds as they work through Honkai: Star Rail, but they remain a valuable part of the game and offer enjoyable side quests for players to work through. Here’s how to get the Insatiable Achievement in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai: Star Rail Insatiable Achievement, Explained

The Insatiable Achievement is part of the Moment of Joy Achievement category, one of the nine categories in which players can earn achievements.

Like all Achievements in Honkai: Star Rail, it rewards players with Stellar Jades upon completion. Specifically, getting the Insatiable Achievement will grant players 5 Stellar Jades.

It’s also fairly simple to complete – simply requiring players to use the Vomit Inducing Agent one time. This means that players must get a party member to consume the Vomit Inducing Agent, thus throwing up and rewarding players with the Insatiable Achievement.

Image Credit: HoYoVerse via Twinfinite

Vomit Inducing Agent Recipe in Honkai: Star Rail

So while it’s very simple to get the Insatiable Achievement in Honkai: Star Rail, it’s slightly more challenging to actually track down the recipe you need to concoct it.

This entails visiting Maxime, a NPC who players can find in Boulder Town. His precise location is next to Natasha’s Clinic. All players have to do is approach Maxime and converse with him, after which he’ll reward you with the Vomit Inducing Agent recipe.

The recipe requires players to combine 8x Trash with one of the three-star resources below:

Strange Matter of Destruction ×1

Stone of the Hunt ×1

Hard Chip of Nihility ×1

Ambergris of Abundance ×1

Tree Bark of Erudition ×1

Slime of Harmony ×1

Preservation Construction Material ×1

That’s how to get the Insatiable Achievement in Honkai: Star Rail. Once it’s complete, players can earn their five Stellar Jades and use them accordingly. For all the latest on HoYoVerse’s 2023 title, stick with us here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts