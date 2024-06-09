How To Get Tessellation Fusion Rifle Catalyst in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

The Tessellation Fusion Rifle is the first exotic weapon from the Final Shape era. It’s available solely as a reward for purchasing the expansion’s Annual Pass edition. With Final Shape now available, you can unleash the full potential of Tessellation by equipping its catalyst. Continue reading to learn how to get the catalyst for the Tessellation Fusion Rifle in Destiny 2.

How to Unlock the Tessellation Fusion Rifle Catalyst in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

You can get the Tessellation Fusion Rifle catalyst in Destiny 2 after completing the Final Shape campaign by collecting it from the Special Delivery mailbox in the Tower courtyard or by talking to the ghost in the old tower of the Pale Heart destination.

To equip the catalyst, you need to get a bunch of kills and masterwork it. This shouldn’t be too difficult as Tessellation excels in dealing explosive CC damage. Activities like Strikes, Lost Sectors, and Public Events are great places to farm red-bar kills.

What Does The Tessellation Catalyst Do In Destiny 2?

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Tessellation catalyst enhances the weapon’s intrinsic perk Property: Irreducing. Now, in addition to dealing an elemental explosion, it applies a debuff to enemies.

What’s unique about Tessellation is that its damage type changes with your grenade’s element. For instance, if you have equipped Grapple, it will deal Strand damage, whereas if you have Arcbolt Grenade, it will deal Arc damage, and so forth.

However, with the catalyst, the explosion also applies debuffs. These are Sever for Strand, Blind for Arc, Scorch for Solar, Weaken for Void, and Slow for Stasis.

The Tessellation catalyst makes it easy to apply debuffs on such a large scale. Moreover, since final blows from this weapon regenerate grenade energy, you can exploit the catalyst’s perk quite frequently and annihilate all ads in the vicinity. I can’t wait to test it out in one of the new Pale Heart Lost Sectors solo at legendary difficulty.

That sums up our guide on how to get the Tessellation Fusion Rifle catalyst in Destiny 2.

