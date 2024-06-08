All Traveler’s Visions Locations in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Trying to track down the Traveler’s Visions locations in Destiny 2 The Final Shape? With so many secrets tucked away in The Pale Heart, it can be a challenge to keep track – even more so if you’re looking for a group of esoteric collectibles like the Traveler’s Visions. Here, we’re going to take you through all the Traveler’s Visions locations in The Pale Heart, so that you can collect them and progress in the Khvostov exotic mission.

Where Are All the Traveler’s Visions Located in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

There are eight Traveler’s Visions located throughout The Pale Heart in total. Here’s how you can get to each of them in turn.

The First Vision

Spawn in at The Lost City landing zone, and head back through the old tower until you reach the open rooftop area. Head across the rooftops, going right, and jump onto the small raised platform with red paint marking its edges. Continue forward to the roof in front, and yet further right still you should see a small pond with a waterfall. Jump across the gap to here, and you’ll find the first Traveler’s Vision sitting in the water.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Second Vision

As soon as you spawn in at The Landing landing zone (what a mouthful), go directly left. Right down the rocks next to the spawn point you’ll find another pool of water. On the rocky ledge just overlooking the pool rests the second Traveler’s Vision.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Third Vision

From The Landing, head through the map’s linear course until you reach The Refraction, the area where you find Ikroa’s crashed Jumpship. As you enter this area, look down, and navigate onto the rock platforms below. You’re aiming to double back and position yourself underneath the entryway you just came through. Here you’ll find an alcove with another pool in it, and the third Traveler’s Vision sitting within.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Fourth Vision

The fourth Vision can be found in The Bloom. Spawn in at the landing zone and head directly south past the Tree of Silver Wings. Next to the massive open door you progressed through to the next area in the campaign you’ll see a large, desiccated tree on the right. Climb to the top and you’ll find the fourth Vision at the end of one of the branches.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Fifth Vision

For the Fifth Vision, you’ll need to have first unlocked the Slayer Cyst. You can do this by progressing Micha-10’s Alone In The Dark quest enough times – it should be the fifth Cyst you unlock. When unlocked, head inside and complete the Cyst like normal. When you’re done, face towards the angled rock formation in the center of the chamber, lit above by an opening in the cavern.

Turn to face opposite, and you should see a dimly lit cavern with a large, desiccated tree root or trunk in the center. Approach this trunk. Behind it and up to the left, there’s a small opening into a nearly pitch-black cave. Climb inside, and you’ll find the fifth Vision tucked away within.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Sixth Vision

The Sixth Vision can be found in The Divide. If you’ve just collected the previous Vision, continue through the path of the desiccated root cave to exit back into the clearing with Zavala’s old Homestead. Instead of returning to the portal, head left and begin making your way toward the ice wall. This one will take a bit longer to get to, as you have to navigate through much of the ice wall to reach it.

Continue through the normal path of the divide that you would have taken during the campaign. When you reach the entry point from the icy mountain pass into The Wall, stop. Up to the right of the entrance, there’s a circular antenna dish and a few ice-covered cargo crates. Look behind the antenna, and you’ll find the sixth Vision.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Seventh Vision

Vision Seven is thankfully a bit less work than number six. For this Vision, spawn in at The Impass lz, and head towards the precursor structure. Head through the gateway of the central trapezoid structure and position yourself on the plinth flanked by two small pillars just beyond it. Now turn right, and head straight over to the precursour ruins there. You’ll find the Seventh Vision hovering inside a large metal ring.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The Eighth Vision

For the final Vision, make your way into The Transgression, progressing along the same path you took during the campaign. You’ll pass through several areas where visibility is reduced by a powerful sandstorm. Our last Vision is in the second such area along the path. When you get here, progress until you pass between a set of monolithic black pillars, then go left and hug the wall. You’ll find Vision Eight behind some twisted tree branches.

Image by Bungie via Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

What are the Traveler’s Visions?

The clue’s in the name for this one. Traveler’s Visions are, as far as we’re aware, visions of the Traveler’s own life and experiences. Each one offers unparalleled insight into the mind, the thoughts, and the nature of The Traveler, making them invaluable to anyone fascinated by the lore of Destiny. They also each provide a Mote of Light, a key ingredient for unlocking the exotic version of the Khvostov 7G-0X auto rifle.

That covers all the Traveler’s Visions locations. With these collected, you’re one step closer to the Khvostov. There’s an abundance of other exotics worth collecting too, though. Whether you’re after Still Hunt, Microcosm, or even some of the new armor pieces like Speaker’s Sight, Balance of Power, or Wishful Ignorance, we’ve got you covered. If you’re on the hunt for other secrets too, why not check out how you can unlock the Final Shape Transcendent title?

