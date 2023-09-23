How to Get Ring of Mind Shielding in Baldur’s Gate 3

Unique, interesting, and simply impressive items can be found as you adventure through Faerun. Some are waiting in the unlikeliest of places, and The Ring of Mind Shielding is one such item, given by a single entity you would not expect.

BG3 Ring of Mind Shielding Location

The ring can be found in the Underdark – Myconid Colony, northwest of the Underdark – Selúnite Outpost, or northeast of Underdark – Beach. As you approach the area, you will see fungal-infested creatures awaiting your arrival.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Beware: Directly north of the Selúnite Outpost, a pair of Minotaurs roam the area. They can be a pretty tough fight, so be sure to sneak past them.

Approach the fungal-infested creatures and enter a conversation. When they ask why you’re here, admit you’re seeking treatment for the wriggling sickness. This will prompt a mysterious voice asking you to visit it deeper in the colony.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

When inside the colony, head for a trader directly northeast of the entrance. Approach the Hobgoblin Blurg and converse with him. He will attempt to communicate via the parasite and introduce himself as a member of the Society of Brilliance.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Pass through his dialogue until he asks why you are deep in the Underdark. Again, be honest.

Select, ‘A mind flayer infected me with a tadpole.’

Be sure to ‘explain the whole story’ when asked.

Wait for the worryingly familiar face to appear.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

The friendly neighborhood mind flayer will declare his allegiance to the Society of Brilliance and assure you that he means you no harm. From this point, there are several methods for acquiring the Ring of Mind Shielding.

To Kill the Mind Flayer?

Those who wish to remain opposed to the mind flayers can simply lop off both Blurg’s and Omeluum’s heads and pillage their corpses for the ring and other goodies. The Myconids won’t become hostile if you choose this approach.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

To Spare the Mind Flayer?

If you wish to remain open to the idea of a friendly mind flayer (to Lae’zel’s dismay), then be sure to listen to Omeluum and allow the illithid to peer into your head. He will note that the larva is infused with strange magic and remains in stasis. Unfortunately, even a mind flayer is unable to remove the worm behind your eye without extreme cranial trauma.

Express your annoyance at the ordeal, and Omeluum will offer a quest, sending you to collect Timmask Spores and Tongue of Madness for him to create a potion. Grab the two ingredients and return to Omeluum.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Omeluum will quickly sift together a potion. The tadpole inside your skull reacts to the potion but not as Omeluum intended. Instead, the little worm grows in strength (having no actual gameplay repercussions), and failing the saving throws adds no real danger or benefit, save for some roleplay. After the sequence is over, Omeluum will relent that he has a ring that shields him from the influence of the elder brain.

You can purchase the ring from Omeluum or attempt an intimidation. It costs a mere 119 Gold here, so I advise buying it. It’s much easier to cough up some pennies than fight or pass an intimidation check. But frugal players may find success pickpocketing the mind flayer, another valid way to obtain the ring.



Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Whether you are bloodthirsty or a pacifist, you now have your hands on the Ring of Mind Shielding, helping you keep your mental will at max level.

When I first found Omeluum, I ran him through with a sharp sword and plucked the ring off his corpse. Omeluum and Blurg are not the only interesting quests and interactions in the Myconid Colony. Visit Sovereign Spaw and learn of the duergar attacks or Thulla and her injury. What were the most standout quests and secrets you found in the Underdark? Which fungal creature did you side with? Let me know in the comments below!