Where to Find Tongue of Madness in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Not every side quest in Baldur’s Gate 3 is as simple as travelling from Point A to Point B. Some require you to search the wider world for specific items, or to track down rare materials that aren’t so easily harvested. Such is the case with Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite, and if you’re like most players, you’ve been stumped in terms of figuring out where to find Tongue of Madness in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Well, worry no more. We’ve got all the answers you’re looking for, and have laid them out in this detailed guide.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Tongue of Madness Location

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Larian Studios

In our experience, the most reliable location where Tongue of Madness can be found in Baldur’s Gate 3 is the Arcane Tower.

Located in the southwest corner of the Underdark area, this tower contains several rare alchemic ingredients due to it’s being the home of a prominent alchemist. Omeluum’s colleague Blurg mentions the area when you initially accept the quest, but doesn’t give an exact location to find them.

Samples of the plant can be found both in the Tower’s garden area outside its generator room and down in its basement. The basement samples are easier to spot even when holding the left Alt key, so we recommend going for them.

To reach the basement, repair the elevator by combining a Sussur Blossom with the tower’s generator. Then, head to the top floor and deal with the guard robots either through dialogue or combat. Then, look for the Guiding Light ring on a nearby desk. Equip it, and then head back to the elevator to reveal a switch that takes you down to the basement.

Once you’re in the basement, look for the alchemic samples to the right of the stairs and you’ll find three Tongue of Madness plants you can harvest.

Are There Other Tongue of Madness Samples Outside of the Arcane Tower?

It should be noted, however, that it is possible to accidentally reduce these samples into alchemic ingredients if you aren’t careful.

If this occurs, then you can find other samples of the material for sale from Arron in the Emerald Grove and Omeluum’s colleague Blurg. Both only carry the plant rarely though, and if they don’t have it in stock, you’ll need to take a long rest to reset their available wares, repeating the process however many times it takes before they have what you need.

And that’s everything we have to share regarding where to find Tongue of Madness in Baldur’s Gate 3. For more tips and tricks related to other quests in the game, check out our other articles down below.