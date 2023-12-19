How to get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC brought the arrival of several more Ancient and Future forms for certain Legendary Pokemon, such as the Legendary Beasts. Within this trio is Raging Bolt, the Ancient form of Raikou. If you’re looking to obtain this ‘Mon and complete your ‘Dex, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need to do so.

Getting Raging Bolt in Pokemon Indigo Disk

There are a variety of new Ancient and Future forms that have made their debut in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, with the Legendary Beasts being among these ‘Mons. Aside from Walking Wake and Gouging Ember, there is Raging Bolt, the Ancient form of Raikou. If you’re looking to add this Electric/Dragon Dual-Type to your collection, then there are a few prerequisites you will first need to meet.

Most importantly, players will need to ensure they have the Pokemon Scarlet version of the game, as Raging Bolt is a version exclusive to Scarlet. Scarlet players will then want to seek out the NPC known as Perrin, who is a traveling photographer encountered earlier in the Teal Mask DLC. Perrin should be able to be located standing around the first area of the Inigo Disk DLC, much like last time.

Upon finding, her conversation Perrin will task you with registering 200 different kinds of Pokemon in your Blueberry Pokedex, which initiates the side quest to encounter Raging Bolt. 200 different specimens will take a bit of time to obtain, so ensure you explore every Biome thoroughly. Alternatively, you could also transfer eligible ‘Mons to your game via Pokemon HOME to save some time.

Once you’ve obtained 200 different ‘Mons, return to Perrin and speak to her once again. She will now show you some photographs taken in Area Zero. These photographs can then be used to lead you to the locations of Gouging Fire and Raging Bolt, both of which will now spawn in Area Zero.

For the specific location of Raging Bolt, you’ll need to enter Area Zero through the main gate rather than any of the research stations. From here, head to the right until you reach the fenced cliff. Jump down the cliff and glide in the North-Western direction, and you should be able to see a waterfall in the distance.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

continue towards this waterfall, and you will come across a hole in the ground that you can jump down.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Go ahead and jump down to the bottom of this hole, and you will land in a river, from here turn around to face the opposite direction in which you landed.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As long as you have met all prerequisites, this is the small section of land in which Raging Bolt will spawn,

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

After tracking down these Pokemon, approach it how you would any other Legendary battle, and don’t forget to make sure you have plenty of Poke Balls to ensure successful capture.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Raging Bolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. To help you on your task of registering 200 different ‘Mons, why not take a look at some of our Pokemon location guides? We have all the information regarding the whereabouts of Mudkip, Alolan Exeggutor, and plenty more others, so feel free to take a peek.