How to Get Gouging Fire in Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has brought the arrival of both returning ‘Mons from previous Generations, as well as a selection of brand-new never before seen specimens. Among them is Gouging Fire, the Ancient form of the Legendry Beast, Raikou.

If you’re interested in tracking down this Fire/Dragon Dual-Type, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need to do so.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – How to Get Gouging Fire, Explained

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, there are a few prerequisites you’ll need to meet to catch this fresh new ‘Mon which holds Fire and Dragon Typings. First things first, you must ensure that you are playing Pokemon Scarlet, as this is a version exclusive that will not be obtainable in copies of Pokemon Violet.

Next, you’ll want to locate Perrin, who will be hanging around in the starting area of the Indigo Disk DLC. Much like the Teal Mask, she has some research projects that she needs help with; and you’ve been tasked with assisting her. To begin the Gouging Fire side quest, players will simply need to initiate a conversation with Perrin, which will kick things off.

Perrin will task you with registering a hefty 200 different species of Pokemon in your Blueberry Dex, which will take some thorough exploration of the various biomes within the Terrarium. After achieving this goal, return and speak to Perrin again. She will uncover some photos taken within Area Zero, which can lead you to the locations of the new version-exclusive ancient Legendary ‘Mons — Raging Bolt, and Gouging Fire.

Once you reach these locations and trigger the encounters, it’s as easy as anything else; just battle it out, and make sure you have plenty of Pokeballs to ensure a capture!

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Gouging Fire in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know how to get your hands on this new addition, why not take a look at our guide covering the various Terapagos forms? This will help give you the upper hand for your encounters and utilize these mechanics properly in battle, so it may be worth a glance.