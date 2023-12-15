Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion brings a variety of returning Pokemon to Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. You can find them roaming the wilderness in one of four different Biomes. Among these returning Pokemon is the leafy giant, Alolan Exeggutor. If you’re looking to find and catch Alolan Exeggutor in Poekmon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, then we can point you in the right direction.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – Where to Find & Catch Alolan Exeggutor

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk, Alolan Exeggutor has found its way to Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. To track one down for your team, you’ll need to set foot in the Terrarium and head over to the Coastal Biome. Here, this Grass/Dragon Dual-Type can be found in abundance.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As indicated in the map screenshot above, Alolan Exeggutors can be easily found in the majority of this Biome. Its habitats are highlighted in yellow. However, the easiest place to find them roaming is definitely on the beaches near the water. There, they will be wandering around and blending into their settings alongside the other palm trees.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

With so many Alolan Exeggutors roaming around the land, you should be able to run into them pretty easily. After all, they are a pretty tall Pokemon. When in doubt, keep your eyes above the ground and look up a little. Oh, and don’t forget to ask how the weather is going for that tall fella up there!

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk. For more helpful guides, check out our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you during your stay at Blueberry Academy, such as how to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple.