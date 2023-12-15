Guides

Where to Find and Catch Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Hey big guy, how's the weather up there?

Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Indigo Disk
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion brings a variety of returning Pokemon to Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. You can find them roaming the wilderness in one of four different Biomes. Among these returning Pokemon is the leafy giant, Alolan Exeggutor. If you’re looking to find and catch Alolan Exeggutor in Poekmon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk, then we can point you in the right direction.

Pokemon Indigo Disk – Where to Find & Catch Alolan Exeggutor

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk, Alolan Exeggutor has found its way to Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. To track one down for your team, you’ll need to set foot in the Terrarium and head over to the Coastal Biome. Here, this Grass/Dragon Dual-Type can be found in abundance.

Alolan Exeggutor location in Pokemon Indigo Disk
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As indicated in the map screenshot above, Alolan Exeggutors can be easily found in the majority of this Biome. Its habitats are highlighted in yellow. However, the easiest place to find them roaming is definitely on the beaches near the water. There, they will be wandering around and blending into their settings alongside the other palm trees.

Alolan Exeggutor on beach in Pokemon Indigo Disk
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

With so many Alolan Exeggutors roaming around the land, you should be able to run into them pretty easily. After all, they are a pretty tall Pokemon. When in doubt, keep your eyes above the ground and look up a little. Oh, and don’t forget to ask how the weather is going for that tall fella up there!

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk. For more helpful guides, check out our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different topics to assist you during your stay at Blueberry Academy, such as how to evolve Dipplin into Hydrapple.

Related Posts

About the author

Grace Black

Grace is a writer and digital artist from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for one year and in the games industry for two years. She's an enthusiast of everything spooky, an occasional anime enjoyer, and a die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, Baldur's Gate 3, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of.

More Stories by Grace Black

Comments