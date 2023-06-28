How to Get Primitive Battlehorn in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Primitive Battlehorn is one of several materials required to craft the legendary sword Gotterdammerung. Like other crafting items in Final Fantasy 16, you must kill a dangerous creature to obtain this object. Since the game won’t tell you directly about which monster you must defeat, we have made this guide to help you!

Final Fantasy 16 Primitive Battlehorn Location

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You can obtain the Primitive Battlehorn by defeating Gobermouch from the Notorious Mark board. This monster has turned one of the abandoned houses in Eistla into its nest. Since this location is in the Kingdom of Waloed, you must progress through the main story until you reach the end game.

From the Obelisk, you have to walk toward the town center and take a flight of stairs nearby. Eventually, you will find a small clearing that Gobermouch has claimed as its territory. This goblin is a Level 35 enemy that is relatively easy to defeat.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You only need to be careful with two moves: Goblin Punch and Little Swing. The first attack will have Gobermouch deliver a series of fast punches that you can easily dodge to the side. The second one is slightly tricky because the boss will swing its club in a circle and turn itself into a mini-whirlwind.

Since the arena is quite cramped, you may have an issue dodging this attack. Numerous corners that littered the area may also cause you to get stuck and prevent you from evading Little Swing. I suggest using Titanic Block to stop Little Swing but know you cannot block Goblin Punch.

As long as you keep pressuring the boss with relentless hits, it should be unable to cause too much trouble. Besides obtaining the Primitive Battlehorn, defeating Gobermouch will give you 4800 EXP, 90 AP, 15,000 Gil, and 30 Renown.

Now that you have acquired the Primitive Battlehorn, you’re one step closer to crafting the strongest weapon in Final Fantasy 16. The Gotterdammerung also requires three Orichalcums and two Darksteels, all of which can be obtained by defeating infamous monsters!

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorites are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts