Mooneaters’ Harvest Moon-esque indie farming sim is equally charming as it is relaxing. While you’ll be spending the majority of your time growing crops, looking after animals and building your very own farmstead, you’ll also need to do some maintenance. After all, a farm needs some TLC, too, you know. That, however, begs the question: How do you get nails in Everdream Valley? With that in mind, let’s dig a little deeper, shall we?

How Do I Get Nails in Everdream Valley?

Shortly after the ‘Wild Bee Honey’ mission, where you’re tasked with finding the nest of some wild bees, Grandpa will give you a mission challenging him to a fishing contest to get yourself some nails to fix a bridge to track down a sick alpaca.

To beat Grandpa in the fishing contest, you’ll need to catch more fish than him within a designated time limit. Just before you begin the challenge, Grandpa will give you a fishing pole so that you can catch the scaly critters.

To make this challenge easier, it’s useful to know how to catch fish. Of course, make sure you can see a fishy in the water before you toss your bait in. Throw your line near the fish, and when you see the arrow indicator pop up, this means that a fish has taken the bait and is on your line. Don’t press any buttons. Instead, try and keep the indicator green on your rod’s float by keeping it in the middle position of the arrow.

Finally, it’s important to note that you can also get nails by completing quests in the game, but only after you’ve completed the aforementioned fishing quest.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on how to get nails in Everdream Valley. For more, here’s a full list of recipes in the game. Alternatively, why not take a gander at our further coverage down below before you scoot.

