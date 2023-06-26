All Recipes in Everdream Valley

Image Source: Mooneaters

When it comes to relaxing and cosy games, it’s hard to beat a sandbox farm ’em up where you build and design your very own farmstead. Indeed, Mooneaters’ whimsical indie sensation tasks you with just that, though it adds in some welcome twists with some enchanting magic to boot. For those curious about all the recipes in Everdream Valley, we’ll run you through what you can grill, bake and stew. Let’s get straight into it!

Everdream Valley — All Cooking Recipes

Before you actually get to don your chef’s hat and start cooking up a storm in the kitchen, it’s important to note that you’ll need to have first completed the tutorial quest ‘Preparations for Cooking’. Additionally, you won’t need to remember each and every recipe, as once you’ve cooked one dish, it’ll be added to your in-game list of recipes that you know.

Milkshake – Milk Jug x1

Mashed Potatoes – Potatoes x2, Milk Jug x1, Eggs x2

Berries and Cream – Strawberry x2, Bottle of Cream x1

Creamy Mushroom Soup – Bottle of Water x1, Bottle of Cream x1, Boletus Mushroom x2

Pumpkin Soup – Pumpkin x1, Bottle of Water x1

Bottle of Cream – Milk Jug x1, Bottle of water x1

Fruit Salad – Strawberry x1, Raspberry x1, Cherry x1, Blackberry x1, Gooseberry x1

Scrambled Eggs – Eggs x2

Vegetable Soup – Bottle of Water x1, Potatoes x2, Cabbage x1, Carrot x1

Vegetable Stew – Tomato x1, Carrot x1, Eggplant x1, Milk Jug x1

Fruit Soup – Bottle of Water x1, Strawberries x1, Bottle of Cream x1, Cherry x1

Ratatouille, Tomatoes x2, Carrot x1, Eggplant x1, Red Bell Pepper x1

Scrambled Eggs with Boletus – Eggs x2, Boletus x5

Scrambled Eggs with Chanterelles – Eggs x2, Chanterelle x5

Corn on the Cob – Corn x1

Fried Cabbage – Cabbage x1, Flour x1, Cornish Cross Chicken Egg x1

Stir Fried Vegetables – Carrot x1, Peas x1, Red Bell Pepper x1

And, voila! We conclude our guide on all the recipes in Everdream Valley. For more, here are our picks for 6 games like Stardew Valley if you’re looking for something similar. As always, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.

