How to Get Mob Heads & Make Playable Mob Sounds in Minecraft

In an ever-evolving sandbox experience like Mojang Studios’ acclaimed create ’em up, it’s hard staying on top of all the new content. With Update 1.20: Trails and Tales, the beloved title has received plenty of new additions to keep fans busy. So, for those wondering how to get mob heads and make playable mob sounds in Minecraft, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to Get Mob Heads in Minecraft

First things first, before you can embark on your musical journey, you’re going to need to track down some mob heads. Each specific noggin requires a different method in order to obtain it. As a result, here’s a rundown of how to get them all:

Creeper, Zombie and Piglin Heads – If any of these mobs are killed by a charged Creeper’s explosion, they’ll drop their corresponding head.

– If any of these mobs are killed by a charged Creeper’s explosion, they’ll drop their corresponding head. Skeleton Heads – Dropped when killed by a charged Creeper’s explosion, or found in ancient cities in Deep Dark biome.

– Dropped when killed by a charged Creeper’s explosion, or found in ancient cities in Deep Dark biome. Ender Dragon Head – Found in the End Ship above End City after defeating the Ender Dragon.

– Found in the End Ship above End City after defeating the Ender Dragon. Wither Skeleton Head – Obtained by killing a Wither, though there’s only a 2.5% drop chance. Adding Looting enchantments to your sword will increase the odds dramatically. Alternatively, killing a Wither with a charged Creeper’s explosion will guarantee you a Wither Skeleton Head drop, but make sure it’s the only mob killed in the explosion otherwise it won’t work.

– Obtained by killing a Wither, though there’s only a 2.5% drop chance. Adding Looting enchantments to your sword will increase the odds dramatically. Alternatively, killing a Wither with a charged Creeper’s explosion will guarantee you a Wither Skeleton Head drop, but make sure it’s the only mob killed in the explosion otherwise it won’t work. Player Head – Obtained through cheats and/ or console commands. Use the / key to open the command line and then type the command “/give PlayerName minecraft:player_head{SkullOwner:PlayerName}.”

Once you’ve got your mitts on a mob head, you’re ready for the next step!

How to Make Playable Mob Sounds

Firstly, craft a note block and place it down. Next, add a pressure plate, a button, or a lever right next to it. Then, place the mob head on top of the Note Block with the LT button. Lastly, step on the pressure plate, and listen to the corresponding sound effects of the mob head that you’ve placed. You’ll even be able to stand back and change the note of the audio with the LT button, too.

So, there you have it. We hope this helped to clue you in on how to get mob heads and make playable mob sounds in Minecraft. For more, here’s where to find camels, as well as ten fun things to do in the game when you’re bored. Otherwise, why not take a peek at our further coverage down below before you go.

