Learning how to get Letzt Stil in Type Soul is one of the most difficult challenges in the entire game. This class doesn’t appear in the game by default, and you need to coax it out by fulfilling specific criteria. It’s worth it, though, for the huge attacking buffs you get. Let’s look at how to get Letzt Stil!

How to Get Type Soul Letzt Stil

To get Letzt Stil, you need to collect ten Hogyoku Fragments in open gameplay. This isn’t an especially easy task, because you can only get them as ultra-rare rewards for specific raids. The applicable raids that can drop Letzt Stil are Soul Society, Hueco Mundo, and Wandenreich.

As mentioned, Hogyoku Fragments are a rare reward that don’t always land as a guaranteed prize. As such, you’ll really need to grind these raids out numerous times to eventually get ten. Beware of any time limits on each raid, too. If you encounter a timer before attempting a specific raid again, you’ve got little choice other than to wait it out.

Once you manage to get ten Hogyoku Fragments – no matter how long that takes – you can then use them to get Letzt Stil. As a Quincy-exclusive upgrade, you need to head back over to the Wanden gate where you first chose to be a Quincy in the first place. Then go into your inventory, assign a key shortcut to the Hogyoku Fragments, and press it to use them. Doing so will apply Letzt Stil to your Quincy!

Note that you can also trade Hogyoku Fragments, though it won’t be easy to find any other PvP players willing to give theirs up!

What Does Letzt Stil Do in Type Soul?

For all of that effort, you’ll want to know exactly what Letzt Stil does in Type Soul. Its main ability is an increase to your traversal, as your character moves significantly faster and can boost in short bursts across the map.

It also comes with a glowing blade that can send off powerful bisecting attacks. These attacks are much quicker too, as well as an overall boost to your AoE attacks’ range and speed. Letzt Stil also adds new blue arrows you can fire, which do huge ranged damage if you aren’t close to an opponent.

That's everything you need to know about getting Letzt Stil in Type Soul.

