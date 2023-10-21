How to Get Gold in The Invisible Enemy Mysterium in Spider-Man 2

Although The Invisible Enemy Mysterium features a decent time slot, it can be pretty challenging to trigger the gradual charges of the Finishers needed for the mission. Fortunately, we’ve discovered a few ways to make the process go by faster, earning you the gold rank for The Invisible Enemy.

Spider-Man 2 The Invisible Enemy Guide

Compared to the Under Construction challenge, you don’t need to be at a high level to achieve the gold rank in The Invisible Enemy with its 2:10 time limit. However, you will need to enhance any Focus-related upgrades to help quicken the pace for the Finishers. These techniques are relatively slow to trigger, so it’s best to unlock upgrades from the Skills and Suit Tech’s Focus sections, including the following features:

Webbed Focus

Double Focus

Focused Strike

Triple Focus

Aerial Focus

Amped (Shared Skills)

Fired Up (Shared Skills)

Mega Venom Blast: Self-Care (Miles’ Skills)

Now, you don’t need to get all of them, as I could do it with a few of them unlocked, primarily with the enhancements from the Suit Tech. I also highly recommend the Triple Focus since it provides a third bar for even more takedowns. These methods are mainly for faster Finisher reloads, so any help you can get to improve it can make the Mysterium challenge much more accessible.

Once you’ve completed three Finishers during the mode, you will trigger the second phase, where several enemies will be invisible. One trick I used is to fill up your Focus bar before performing the Finisher on the third opponent and then use those takedowns in the following phase to make it easier. I’ve put together this video to give you more of an idea of how to do this:

Using any gadgets and abilities can also help you out in the long run, racking up more chances for the Finisher. In particular, the Web Grabber can pull invisible enemies toward you, allowing you to spot them easily. Nevertheless, if you’ve reached the game’s later stages, you can instantly fill up your Focus bar with the Mega Venom Blast: Self-Care. The Mega Venom Blast will automatically reward you with three full bars (Triple Focus unlocked), which is already half the battle.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you get the gold rank in The Invisible Enemy Mysterium. For more help, you can find out how to wingsuit from the Financial District to Astoria, earning you a shiny new trophy. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to web in some additional Spider-Man 2 content.