How to Wingsuit From Financial District to Astoria in Spider-Man 2

Fun challenges are a core part of Insomniac’s Spider-Man series. From finding graves to pretending you’re a baseball player and running the bases, you’ll need to find some very specific locations and carry out specific tasks. One thing you’re asked to do is fly your wingsuit from the Financial District to Astoria in Spider-Man 2, and there’s one specific method you can use to clear it easily.

Financial District to Astoria Wingsuit Flight Path

The first thing that helped me is placing a waypoint in Astoria, where I’m heading. In the northern part of Queens, in the Spider-Man 2‘s new area on the other side of the river from Manhattan, place a target landing spot in the bottom left of the Astoria district.

Then, head to the middle of the Financial District and look for closest Super Slingshot, which should be pointing in the direction you want to go.

As I found out, jumping from a building closer to your destination was actually trickier than getting the launch from further away, as I lost speed to quickly without the launch.

Before you set off, you need to know that you cannot do anything other than wingsuit for the entire flight. You can’t press X to boost your speed and then deploy the wingsuit again, nor can you swing in any way. Don’t close and redeploy Spidey’s wings once, because it’ll reset the flight and you’ll need to start again, so keep your fingers away from the triangle button.

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

Once you’ve held L2 and pressed X to be launched by the Super Slingshot, fly towards the waypoint I recommended you placed.

Then, as you move into the district north of the Financial one, head right a little towards the river. Then, if you glide a little closer to the buildings, you’ll see a wind tunnel running over some of them and along a street, heading north on Manhattan.

Head into that wind tunnel and follow it all the way to where it ends. You’ll then pop out right by the edge of the Hudson River, heading towards a large bridge closer to your destination.

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

Once you’re gliding over the river towards Astoria, you’ll see two more wind tunnels going in different directions. You’re looking for the one that’s going along the river, rather than across it, so glide into it and continue towards Astoria.

Again, all you need to do is glide through the wind tunnel until the end of it, which is marked by a different blue circle, and you’ll be given a boost as you come out of it.

At this point, you’ll be high above the buildings in Queens, just a few hundred metres from Astoria and the waypoint you should have placed.

Once you reach it, the Soar bronze trophy will pop as your reward for making the flight successfully.

Hopefully you’ll now be able to wingsuit from the Financial District to Astoria in Spider-Man 2 in just one attempt. If there’s anything else you need help with, feel free to peruse our other guides and articles down below.