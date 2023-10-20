How to Get Gold in Under Construction Mysterium in Spider-Man 2

Those who played Marvel’s Spider-Man know all about the thrilling timed trials, from the mysterious Taskmaster to the DLC’s eccentric Screwball. These challenges continue on in Spider-Man 2, and we’re here to help with one of the game’s most formidable objectives by showing you how to get the gold rank in Under Construction.

Spider-Man 2 Under Construction Guide

To get the gold rank in Spider-Man 2’s Under Construction, you’ll need to defeat 20 enemies in under a minute, a feat that will undoubtedly seem overwhelming at first. Opponents will also be spread out around the location, making it much more difficult to hit the mark. However, during my playtime with the mode, I found a few gadgets and techniques that can be helpful to your overall strategy.

For starters, the Under Construction shouldn’t be done at the beginning stages of the game, as I found it more challenging to do so with Miles’ early abilities. The most helpful gadget is the Web Grabber, which can pull all those far-away enemies directly to you. Miles’ Reverse Flux can also be utilized to grab even more foes.

If you want more of an idea of how to achieve the gold rank in Under Construction, I put together this video to give you an example:

Another helpful trick I found is to always kick off the enemies on wooden platforms, preferably the ones on the sidelines. That way, you don’t have to waste your time fighting them since they will automatically be eliminated when floating off into Mysterio’s dimension. I found it best to tackle the areas with larger groups of enemies rather than the singular ones, so try to focus on those heavy-foot traffic platforms.

Image Source: Insomniac Games via Twinfinite

Overall, I recommend spamming all of your abilities and gadgets as soon as they are ready; especially considering the mode’s short time period. After defeating half the necessary enemies, poisonous gas will be released too, and you must keep an eye out for your health to avoid being eliminated.

Hopefully, you’ve now achieved the gold rank in Under Construction, and if you need some more help, you can check out our guide on how to get more Focus Charges. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more Spider-Man 2 content.