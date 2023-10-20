Heal yourself or finish them off. The choice is yours!

Peter and Miles both have loads of options in combat, but Focus is a vital part of it, allowing you to pull off finishers or heal. Here are all the details on how to get more Focus charges in Spider-Man 2 so that you can heal more often.

Spider-Man 2 Focus Charges: What They Are & How to Unlock Them

Very soon after starting Spider-Man 2, you’ll be introduced to Focus, gaining access to one bar of it. You fill that bar by taking out enemies in any way you want, and those charges can then be used to hit enemies with finishers or heal your health.

However, it feels a little limiting only having one, so I wanted to get extra as soon as possible. Thankfully, it was only a matter of time.

If you press the Touch Pad on your controller and head to the Suit Tech tab, you’ll see the Focus series of upgrades. They have to be unlocked in order, so you can’t just pick and choose, but the ability to get more focus charges is in there.

You’ll want to unlock two upgrades, called Double Focus and Triple Focus respectively. It may be obvious, but the former gives you a second Focus charge and the latter gives you a third one.

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

You’ll then see three empty (or maybe full) Focus bars when you next enter combat, and you can fill them all up by fighting, either to save for healing at the perfect time or to use finishers on three enemies in a row.

How to Use Focus in Spider-Man 2

Once the Focus bar has gone orange, as you can see in the screenshot below, you can heal by pressing down on the d-pad or press circle and triangle at the same time when the indicator appears above an enemy to pull off a finisher.

Image Source: PlayStation via Twinfinite

At a point later in the main story, you’ll unlock the ability to sometimes use the finishing move without consuming Focus, but for most of the game that’s not the case.

Thankfully, you don’t have to keep a consistent eye on your Focus meter, as a notifier will appear in the middle of the screen whenever you can either heal or do a finisher.

As cool and tempting as the finishers are, be sure to think about whether you need to heal before executing one. Otherwise, you’ll have to be careful for a while if you’re fighting on low health with an empty Focus meter.

That’s all you need to know about how to get more Focus charges in Spider-Man 2. You’ll now be able to spectacularly take out bad guys at will.