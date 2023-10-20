Best Spider-Man 2 Suit Tech: Which Suit Tech Should You Unlock First?

As the threats get more dangerous in Spider-Man 2, there is no doubt that you’ll need to improve your suits and abilities. Fighting skills and nifty gadgets can only get you so far, especially if you can’t stand up to the hurt and pain that will come your way. This is why upgrading the suit and everything that comes along with it is so important, and this guide on what the best Spider-Man 2 Suit Tech Upgrades are will give you a better idea of how to plan your upgrades.

Which Suit Tech Upgrades Are the Best in Spider-Man 2? Explained

Suit Tech, or basically suit upgrades, will help Peter and Miles by enhancing four main areas that are crucial in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Health, Damage, Focus, and Traversal can all be improved one way or another to increase the effectiveness of players, and it is imperative that you don’t ignore this portion of the game while swinging through New York and beating up evildoers.

Upgrades will require varying amounts of tech parts both normal and rare, Hero Tokens, and City Tokens, meaning you’ll frequently have to decide which upgrades are more valuable to your character at any given time. Based on our playthroughs, these are the areas that are recommended for players to focus on, ranked in terms of importance.

4. Traversal

While swinging and making your way around the city of New York is always going to be a core part of the adventure, the upgrades for this particular area are not that game-changing. Unless you are always in a hurry, having increased swing speed or Web Wings maneuverability is not that important. Plus, once you have fast travel unlocked, it makes several of these upgrades a lot less vital.

Upgrades

Amazing Wings – Glide for longer with the Web Wings.

Amazing Launch – Add an explosive boost to Point Launch, propelling players further when pressing Cross on landing a Zip to Perch (L2+R2).

Acrobat – Point Launch is boosted to maximum power .

OR

Charged – Charge Jump and Slingshot Launch send you higher and further, respectively.

. OR Charged – Charge Jump and Slingshot Launch send you higher and further, respectively. Spectacular Swing – Swing speed is increased.

Spectacular Wings – Increased Web Wings turn speed for improved handling.

All Seeing – Reveal Tech Crates on the mini-map.

OR

Active Spider – Increase the height of Spider-Jump and distance of Spider-Dash.

OR Active Spider – Increase the height of Spider-Jump and distance of Spider-Dash. Ultimate Wings – Activate Web Wings during a dive to gain a significant speed boost.

Ultimate Swing – Swing speed upgraded to the maximum.

Perhaps the most useful upgrades in this Suit Tech tree are All Seeing, Amazing Launch, and Acrobat. These upgrades help players move through the world a little faster and by making sure they always have a good source of tech parts to use in upgrading other aspects of your Spider-Men.

3. Damage

Since there’s going to be plenty of combat in Spider-Man 2, it makes sense to have a hero who can pack a punch. However, there are also other ways to take enemies out; using both stealth and gadgets can make for a smoother time, which is why the Damage Suit Tech tree is not higher on the list.

Upgrades

Amazing Damage 1 – Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 110%.

Amazing Damage 2 – Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 120%.

Air Marshal – Damage dealt to enemies in mid-air is increased.

OR

Focused Parry – Successfully parrying an enemy attack partially recharges abilities.

OR Spectacular Damage 1 – Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 130%.

Spectacular Damage 2 – Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 140%.

Combo King – Abilities are slightly recharged on every 10th hit of a combo.

OR

The Floor is Lava – Successive Air Attacks increase in damage, up to 50% extra. Resets when landing.

OR The Floor is Lava – Successive Air Attacks increase in damage, up to 50% extra. Resets when landing. Ultimate Damage 1 – Increase damage by 15%. Base damage is now 155%.

Ultimate Damage 2 – Increase damage by 10%. Base damage is now 170%.

While it’s nice to have increased base damage, the idea of being able to count on your abilities more often is a much more enticing one. With Focused Parry and Combo King, both offense and defense can contribute to allowing the Spider-Men to unleash their abilities with higher frequency, which is always a good thing.

2. Focus

To heal or use powerful Finishers in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 requires Focus, which is why this Suit Tech tree is so vital to the entire experience. The upgrades that add additional Focus bars will make sure our heroes are always ready to recover or attack aggressively, while other improvements provide more resource accumulation.

Upgrades

Webbed Focus – Increased Focus gained by attacking webbed-up enemies.

Double Focus – Add an additional Focus Bar. Heal more frequently, or use 2 Focus Bars to perform Finishers on Brute enemies.

Focused Strike – Focus awarded by abilities is increased by 10%.

OR

Target Acquisition – Enemies detected with R3 (Scan) are automatically tagged.

OR Stealth Focus – Increase Focus gained by performing Stealth Takedowns.

Triple Focus – Add a third Focus Bar. Increase opportunities for Healing and Finishers.

Perfect Sight – Slows time just before taking an attack at critical health, giving players a chance to dodge. Can only be used once per encounter.

OR

Eyes on Target – Pressing R3 (Scan) in stealth now shows which other enemies can see your current target.

OR Eyes on Target – Pressing R3 (Scan) in stealth now shows which other enemies can see your current target. Health Focus – The amount healed by using Focus is increased.

Aerial Focus – Gain additional Focus when performing air attacks.

Getting Target Acquisition will also make stealth sections more manageable with the auto-tagging, while Perfect Sight provides a safety net that can help players in the nick of time during fatal encounters. Once you have recovered, it will be time to pay your enemies back in kind.

1. Health

Nothing matters if Spider-Man is out for the count, and in the game, both Miles and Peter can be a little squishy if players are not too careful during combat. Thus, upgrading your health should be your top priority.

Upgrades

Amazing Health 1 – Increase maximum health by 10 to 110.

Amazing Health 2 – Increase maximum health by 10 to 120.

Confidence Boost – Slightly heal when performing a Perfect Dodge.

OR

Rejuvenating Parry – Slightly heal on successful Parry.

OR Spectacular Health 1 – Increase maximum health by 15 to 135.

Spectacular Health 2 – Increase maximum health by 15 to 150.

The Best Defense – Slightly heal on every 10th hit of a combo.

OR

Rejuvenating Parry – Web Shooters hits heal you slightly.

OR Ultimate Health 1 – Increase maximum health by 20 to 170.

Ultimate Health 2 – Increase maximum health by 30 to 200.

Beyond more health, this Suit Tech tree adds further utility to defensive maneuvers like dodge or parry while making combat another avenue of healing. This will keep players in the fight longer and make it more likely for them to emerge victorious.

With this ranking the best Suit Tech in Spider-Man 2 in hand, you should be able to make your superhero life significantly easier.