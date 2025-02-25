How to Get Gold During the Security Exhibition in Two Point Museum

With multiple museums to unlock and whimsical characters, hours can be spent exploring the different landscapes in Two Point Museum. However, it isn’t quite as fun when you get stuck before you can move on. Even then, when the task is complete, anything other than a perfect score can be a less-than-positive experience. This certainly rings true for Two Point Museum’s Security Exhibition challenge. Still, despite it being a rather frustrating quest, there are ways to make it easier for yourself and go for gold.

How to Get Gold During the Security Exhibition

First of all (and it might be time-consuming), but the best thing you can do is, sadly, start again. Bulldoze the current museum and start from scratch. Just make sure not to delete the exhibits along with the building. That is a direct failure for obvious reasons. So put all but one exhibit in your inventory (if you move them all into your inventory, the game seems to think you’ve deleted them and, again, fails you) and move that last one into the garden to keep it out of the way. Then: delete, delete, delete.

When planning your museum, whether you start again or work with what you have, keep a few key things in mind.

Security

If an exhibit is stolen, tips are directly affected. The best way to keep both safe is with security. When planning the museum, consider where you would like the Camera Rooms and Security Chairs to be in the layout. Don’t overuse the cameras, though, as visitors don’t like knowing they are being watched too much. Placement is best served in areas where theft will occur, and criminals will break in, so focus on exhibits and outside the bathroom (for those pesky toilet burglars).

Image via Twinfinite

The thieves don’t attempt to steal exhibits one at a time; they often descend upon the museum in one go. Therefore, hire as many security guards as your budget allows. Where possible, raise prices or cut down elsewhere to ensure you can keep them on staff. You’ll need them.

Security Camera Posts can be strategically placed outside entrances (I recommend only having one) to catch criminals before they can enter the building. However, Security Archways next to ticket booths will hopefully catch any thieves who have disguised themselves as visitors.

Image via Twinfinite

Remember that if a security guard hasn’t seen the thief, you can’t push them into an altercation. Picking up the security guard is pivotal in catching criminals, and dropping them in front of the baddie rather than behind means there is no escape. If you see a criminal, pause the game and check the staff list to see who is available.

Having a bird’s-eye view of the museum is your best friend. Hopefully, this will allow you to see any Moles that pop up from the ground or spot someone who has slipped past your defenses. Also, utilize the slow-motion button. It may be boring, but having a better reaction time to theft makes all the difference.

Exhibits

By the time you’ve reached the Security Exhibition, you already have at least one one-star museum. So there won’t be any surprises, other than you aren’t able to head out on expeditions. This means any unfinished exhibits will remain unfinished.

Image via Twinfinite

Buzz, Knowledge, and Decoration Rating work the same as usual, but because this challenge relies on tips, the layout is key and might not look as pretty. It will take one playthrough of the game’s museum for you to notice that visitors will not venture into the furthest section of the building, meaning the gift shop is completely ignored. As are many of the exhibits.

Moving everything into one long corridor-type layout means that visitors will look at everything and that tours are easier to plan. Make a note of all the exhibit preferences and ensure you don’t put any near each other that won’t like it. This will keep the distance between them all to a minimum.

Also, placing the Gift Shop and vending machines near exhibits ensures visitors will venture that way. Just make sure to have plenty of donation stands at the ready.

Tours

Never have tours been so important as when you are trying to maximize tips, and the previous suggestion regarding exhibit layout makes planning the best tours that much easier. With exhibits in a line and closer together, tours benefit from having a perfect distance score, but you are still able to include the best-rated artifacts.

Image via Twinfinite

Creating a training room and quickly training Experts benefits the tour, which, again, means more tips at the end. However, don’t leave the museum lacking in staff. Hire extra staff members even if you need to fire them once the ones you need are trained. Alternatively, if you have the funds to keep them, then do. Dirty exhibits mean fewer visitors, and that equals a dip in tips.

You can take out a loan in the beginning if needed and sponsorship if it doesn’t affect happiness; just make sure you have enough money to keep everyone on board at the start.

The Security Exhibition challenge is difficult but can be beaten, even if it takes several tries. The gold trophy is within reach.

