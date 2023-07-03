How to Get Genji Gloves in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix

You can acquire all kinds of rare and unique gear in Final Fantasy 16, and among them is Genji Gloves. This accessory is one of many recurring pieces of equipment you can find in the Final Fantasy series. Although you usually need to defeat a powerful foe named Gilgamesh to acquire this accessory in previous titles, you do not need to do such a thing in Final Fantasy 16.

Obtaining Genji Gloves in Final Fantasy 16

You can get Genji Gloves as a reward from the Patron’s Whisper by acquiring 2,365 Renown. You will most likely achieve this during the end game, where you can access numerous side quests and Notorious Marks. I suggest focusing on hunting various monsters from the Hunt Board since you can also acquire all kinds of rare materials, such as the Orichalcum and the Primitive Battlehorn.

Equipping Genji Gloves can increase the amount of damage you deal to your enemies by five percent. Like other special gear in the game, you cannot craft or reinforce this accessory at the blacksmith during your first playthrough.

However, you can actually upgrade Genji Gloves once when you replay the game in New Game Plus mode. Reinforcing this gear will increase the damage buff from five percent to ten percent, making it a powerful accessory to wear in any battle.

If, for some reason, you are not interested in using this unique equipment, you can also sell this gear to a merchant for 50,000 Gil. I certainly do not recommend doing this, but it’s your playthrough, and you can do whatever you want.

Besides Genji Gloves, you can also acquire other amazing gear in Final Fantasy 16. In fact, you can even obtain the iconic Masamune sword that Sephiroth wields in Final Fantasy 7. This weapon is hidden inside a treasure chest in the Kingdom of Waloed, and you definitely do not want to miss it!

