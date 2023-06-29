How to Get Masamune in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Long-time Final Fantasy fans may be familiar with the comically long katana called Masamune that Sephiroth wields in Final Fantasy 7. Surprisingly, you can actually acquire this iconic weapon in Final Fantasy 16, and you don’t need to go through a lengthy side quest to obtain it. If you want to know the location of the Masamune, you can read this guide to find out!

Final Fantasy 16 Masamune Location

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

You can obtain the Masamune from a treasure chest near the Hand of Rhea Chronolith in the Kingdom of Waloed. You can reach this area by teleporting to the Shadow Coast Obelisk or Eistla Obelisk. Afterward, you only need to enter the Angry Gap and find a narrow crevice on the cliff face.

Inside the hidden clearing, you will find a stone slab at the center and a treasure chest on your right side. Don’t worry. There won’t be a monster suddenly barging in, and you can simply open the chest to obtain the Masamune.

Image Credit: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Masamune is a powerful sword that offers 310 Attack and 310 Stagger. It is an excellent weapon to use in the end game, especially when you haven’t crafted the Gotterdammerung. Its high stats make it great for hunting various S-Rank Notorious Marks you must kill to obtain their rare loot.

Unfortunately, you may have less use for it if you have completed the fourth quest in the Blacksmith’s Blues chain quest and acquired Ragnarok. This weapon is slightly better than the Masamune and has 325 Attack and 325 Stagger.

Although the Masamune is quite strong in Final Fantasy 16, it definitely cannot beat the original that Sephiroth wields in FF7. Not to mention it only has the regular length of a katana, so you can’t swing a ridiculously oversized sword at your enemies. However, I still recommend obtaining this weapon considering how you will pass through this area when exploring the ruined Kingdom of Waloed.

