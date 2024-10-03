Ready to get fishing? This is a classic RPG activity, but first you need the right equipment. So let’s find out how to get fishing bait in Throne and Liberty. This is a required item that you will need alongside your rod to start catching some fish. Keep reading to find out where it is.

Recommended Videos

How To Get Fishing Bait In Throne And Liberty

Of course, you need the fishing bait only after you already have a fishing rod. But where is the bait? You can get the most basic kind of Bait, Paste, at the Contract Coin Merchant which you will find in every major town (such as Kastleton). A box of 50 pieces of bait will set you back 30 contract coins. But there is a catch, and no, we are not talking about fish. You will only get one box per day, so you’ll have to make those pieces count.

Image Source: Amazon Games via Twinfinite

However, once you start catching fish, you can also dissolve them to get even more bait for free. There are other types of Bait as well, such as the Fish Fillet and Worm, but those can’t be bought at the merchant, for the moment. Instead, you can find them by exploring the world, so do not skip on those chests that you find around and carefully take a look at the dropped loot.

How To Get Fishing Rod

Before needing the bait, of course you will need a fishing rod. But this is not an item you can get right away in the game. Instead, you’ll have to play the main story for a while. The first one you will get from Percy in Kastleton.

This is part of the quests you will get to complete during Chapter Three in Throne and Liberty. Going to talk to Percy will unlock Adventures of the Expedition, a quest that will bring you all the way to the Amitoi house for an exciting expedition into the unknown. Once that quest is complete, go back to Percy and you will get a Bamboo Fishing Rod. Now, time to catch those fish!

That is all on how to get fishing bait in Throne and Liberty. But we have more for you on this game, on topics such as how to get salt and choosing classic or action.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy