How to Get Fire Flies in Enshrouded

As much as half of your whole Enshrouded playthrough will be in the darkness, both indoors and outdoors. However, you brighten up your world, even for a bit. That’s where Fire Flies come in! We’ve compiled all the info you need to get Fire Flies in Enshrouded. Check it out below.

Where to Find Fire Flies in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Firstly, Fire Flies only appear at night. Also, they will never appear under the shroud, as other more dangerous creatures lurk there. So, if you want to find Fire Flies reliably in Enshrouded, wait for night to fall or speed up time using the bed, and roam above the shroud, preferably on open fields.

Tips for Catching Fire Flies in Enshrouded

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Fire Flies will stop rendering at a certain range, but there is another clue you can use to locate them. It’s the static glow on the ground that always remains, even if you can’t see the Fire Flies yourself. The image above shows what that glow looks like in-game.

When you’re close to a road with lanterns or carrying a light source yourself, even this glow can be hard to spot. Therefore, try to carry as few light-emitting items as possible, and avoid places with many lanterns and torches. This way, you’ll ensure no Fire Fly you come across will go unspotted.

Are Enshrouded Fire Flies Useful for Crafting?

Even though they look cool, Fire Flies don’t have much crafting purpose in Enshrouded right now, besides crafting Glow Dust and various illumination items. Nevertheless, they are still worth collecting whenever you stumble upon them, as you might find some use for them down the line.

With that, you should have no problem catching a Fire Fly or two. Also, be sure to check out our beginner tips and tricks guide, as it has a bunch of useful info. If you’ve already read it and want something new, see the related articles we’ve appended below.