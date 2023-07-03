How to Get Diamond Sword in Final Fantasy 16

Image Credit: Square Enix

The Diamond Sword is one of many weapons Clive can wield during his adventure as an outlaw in Final Fantasy 16. Unlike unique weapons that cannot be upgraded, the Diamond Sword is a craftable gear you can reinforce several times to make it stronger. It is one of the best mid-game swords, and you shouldn’t miss it!

Obtaining Diamond Sword in Final Fantasy 16

The Diamond Sword becomes available during the Fire in the Sky main quest at Goetz’s Toll. After facing the powerful White Dragon boss, you will be given a brief respite where you can restock your potions and upgrade your gear.

You can purchase the Diamond Sword for 3,000 Gil from Goetz, but you can also craft a reinforced version of this weapon by providing Imperial Link, Whitewyrm Bone, and 90 Bloody Hides. The base sword only has 245 Attack and 245 Stagger, but the +1 version offers 255 Attack and 255 Stagger.

The White Dragon will drop three pieces of Whitewyrm Bone after you kill it, and you can get an Imperial Link by defeating Imperial soldiers, such as Legionnaire and Cannonier. On the other hand, Bloody Hides are common crafting materials you can obtain by defeating various monsters, but you can also purchase some from Charon’s Toll.

You can also upgrade the Diamond Sword further to obtain 265 Attack and 265 Stagger. However, you must bring more crafting materials to the blacksmith: four pieces of Meteorite and 60 Bloody Hides. If you fail to acquire this sword from Goets at the Remnants, you can still purchase one from Charon’s Toll or craft the Diamond Sword at the Blackhammer in the Hideaway.

Although the Diamond Sword is strong, it is not the best weapon in Final Fantasy 16. After completing the Blacksmith’s Blues chain quest, you can acquire the Gotterdammerung‘s recipe, which is the strongest sword you can craft in your first playthrough.

