How to Use White Wyrm Bone in Final Fantasy 16

The Whitewyrm Bone (or as fans like to call it, the White Wyrm Bone) is an item you can get from beating the White Dragon in Final Fantasy 16. Although the game says it’s a crafting material, it’s unclear what gear you can create using this rare object. Luckily, you no longer need to be confused because we have created this guide to answer that question!

What Is Whitewyrm Bone Used For in Final Fantasy 16?

The Whitewrym Bone is the main material you need to craft the two Diamond gear and the Silken Sash. Although you can purchase the three pieces of equipment from Charon, the ones you make at Blackthorne will be reinforced once, making them more powerful.

You will need these materials to craft the Diamond Sword +1:

Whitewyrm Bone

Imperial Link

Bloody Hide x90

To create Silken Sash +1, you have to provide these items to Blackthorne:

Whitewyrm Bone

Steelsilk x261

Magicked Ash x87

Lastly, you have to bring these objects to craft Diamond Armlets +1:

Wyrrite x243

Whitewyrm Bone

Sharp Fang x81

If you are not interested in making these three pieces of gear, you can also sell the Whitewyrm Bones to Charon. Each is priced at 400 Gil, so you’ll get 1,200 Gil in total.

Now that you have obtained the Whitewyrm Bone and crafted the Diamond Sword, you can try making other powerful weapons in Final Fantasy 16. The Gotterdammerung is the best sword you can create during your first playthrough, and it is also required to craft the Ultima Weapon in New Game Plus.

