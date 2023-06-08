Image Source: Mojang Studios via Twinfinite

Making dyes in Minecraft can be a rather time-consuming endeavor. Certain dye creations can seem easy but require plenty of exploring to gather everything. However, the bonus is a lot of dye materials are found in large concentrations. It’s all about knowing where to look. Here is how to get Cyan dye in Minecraft.

Minecraft Cyan Dye Materials

Cyan dye requires players to visit a desert biome for materials. Finding this biome can be completely random luck, so you might need to use a seed.

The first ingredient you are looking for is cactus blocks. These are everywhere in a desert biome, so there will be no shortage of blocks to gather.

The second ingredient you need is lapis lazuli, which can be found by mining into the ground. It can be found at various depths, but you might need to dig to lava and bedrock levels before you find any. Fortunately, each lapis lazuli block drops around four to seven pieces, so you’ll get plenty.

Minecraft Cyan Dye Recipe

You’ll need to do a couple of extra steps once you have all those materials. First, use your character crafting area to turn the lapis lazuli into blue dye. It is a one-to-one conversation, so you will get only as much blue dye as you have lapis lazuli.

Next, make a furnace and place the cactus blocks in as material once you have placed the fuel. This will turn the cactus blocks into green dye.

Now with both blue and green dye, place them into your inventory’s crafting area to create the cyan dye. You get two cyan dyes per single green and blue, so a small amount goes a long way.

Following these steps is all it will take to get you all the cyan dye you could possibly need. For more Minecraft recipe guides, take a look at our links below.

